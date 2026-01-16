Sacred Heart School

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Sacred Heart School

About this event

Sacred Heart School's Heart of Gold Fundraiser Dinner 2026

1005 E Platt St

Maquoketa, IA 52060

One Ticket to Heart of Gold
$35

Includes a delicious catered meal, lemonade or sweet tea, and dessert for one person.

***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***

Full Table - Group of 8 - Tickets for Heart of Gold
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table reservation for a group of 8 along with a delicious catered meal, lemonade or sweet tea, and dessert for each person.

***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***

Dinner To-Go
$35

Includes a delicious catered meal to-go. Does not include drink or dessert.


***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***

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