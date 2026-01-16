Sacred Heart School's Heart of Gold Fundraiser Dinner 2026

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About this event
Includes a delicious catered meal, lemonade or sweet tea, and dessert for one person.
***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***
Includes a table reservation for a group of 8 along with a delicious catered meal, lemonade or sweet tea, and dessert for each person.
***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***
Includes a delicious catered meal to-go. Does not include drink or dessert.
***At checkout, you will see a dropdown asking for support of this online ticketing platform. Please select "custom" and enter "0."***
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