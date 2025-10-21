Sacred Heart

Offered by

Sacred Heart

About this shop

Online Seed Sale Store (billing and shipping address must be the same)

USPS Standard Shipping item
USPS Standard Shipping
$5

PLEASE BE SURE TO CHOOSE ONE OF THE THREE SHIPPING OPTIONS

USPS Priority Shipping item
USPS Priority Shipping
$10

PLEASE BE SURE TO CHOOSE ONE OF THE THREE SHIPPING OPTIONS

Shipping via UPS item
Shipping via UPS
$11

PLEASE BE SURE TO CHOOSE ONE OF THE THREE SHIPPING OPTIONS

Beginner Seed Collection item
Beginner Seed Collection
$13.95

7 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Detroit Dark Red Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Danvers 126 Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Straight Eight Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Leaf Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Longstanding Spinach – (200 Seeds)
Beginner Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Beginner Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$19.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


7 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Detroit Dark Red Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Danvers 126 Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Straight Eight Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Leaf Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Longstanding Spinach – (200 Seeds)
Kids' Seed Collection item
Kids' Seed Collection
$19.95

9 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean – Purple Queen Bush Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet – Chioggia Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot – Little Fingers Carrot– (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Corn – Japanese Hulless White Popcorn – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Green Salad Bowl – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish – Easter Egg – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea – Cascadia Snap Pea – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Kids' Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Kids' Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$24.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


9 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean – Purple Queen Bush Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet – Chioggia Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot – Little Fingers Carrot– (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Corn – Japanese Hulless White Popcorn – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Green Salad Bowl – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish – Easter Egg – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea – Cascadia Snap Pea – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Lettuce Seed Collection item
Lettuce Seed Collection
$19.95

11 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Lettuce – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Great Lakes 118 Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Summertime Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Grand Rapids TBR Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Oakleaf Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Prizehead Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Ruby Red Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Salad Bowl Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Freckles Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Paris Island COS Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
Lettuce Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Lettuce Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$24.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


11 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Lettuce – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Great Lakes 118 Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Summertime Head Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Grand Rapids TBR Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Oakleaf Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Prizehead Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Ruby Red Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Salad Bowl Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Freckles Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Paris Island COS Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
Herb Seed Collection item
Herb Seed Collection
$24.95

13 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Herb seeds

  • 1 Herb Pack – Arugula, Roquette – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Basil, Sweet – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Chives (Allium Schoeno) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Chives (Garlic) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Coriander (Cilantro) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Florence Fennel – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Hyssop – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Lemon Balm – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Marjoram, Sweet – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Parsley, Plain Leaf – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Sage, Broadleaf – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Thyme – Winter – (50 Seeds)
Herb Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Herb Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$29.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


13 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Herb seeds

  • 1 Herb Pack – Arugula, Roquette – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Basil, Sweet – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Chives (Allium Schoeno) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Chives (Garlic) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Coriander (Cilantro) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Florence Fennel – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Hyssop – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Lemon Balm – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Marjoram, Sweet – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Parsley, Plain Leaf – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Sage, Broadleaf – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Thyme – Winter – (50 Seeds)
Container Seed Collection item
Container Seed Collection
$29.95

13 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Ruby Queen Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Parisian Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Spacemaster 80 Bush Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Champion Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard Pack – Ruby Red Swiss Chard – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Brandywine Red Fresh Slicing Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Tiny Tim Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Sweet Dumpling Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
Container Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Container Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$35.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


13 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Ruby Queen Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Parisian Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Spacemaster 80 Bush Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Champion Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard Pack – Ruby Red Swiss Chard – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Brandywine Red Fresh Slicing Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Tiny Tim Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Sweet Dumpling Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
Flower Garden Seed Collection item
Flower Garden Seed Collection
$29.95

11 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Flower seeds

  • 1 Flower Pack- Bachelor’s Button – Polka Dot Mix – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Cosmos – Sensation Mix – (400 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Echinacea – Purple Coneflower – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Marigold – Sparky Mix – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Morning Glory – Heavenly Blue – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Nasturtium – Dwarf Jewel Mix – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sunflower – Lemon Queen – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sweet Pea – Royal Family Mix – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sweet Williams – Pink – (400 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Wildflower – Cut Flower Mix – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Zinnia – California Giant Mix – (100 Seeds)
Flower Garden Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Flower Garden Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$35.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


11 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Flower seeds

  • 1 Flower Pack- Bachelor’s Button – Polka Dot Mix – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Cosmos – Sensation Mix – (400 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Echinacea – Purple Coneflower – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Marigold – Sparky Mix – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Morning Glory – Heavenly Blue – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Nasturtium – Dwarf Jewel Mix – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sunflower – Lemon Queen – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sweet Pea – Royal Family Mix – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Sweet Williams – Pink – (400 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Wildflower – Cut Flower Mix – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Flower Pack – Zinnia – California Giant Mix – (100 Seeds)
Small Family Seed Collection item
Small Family Seed Collection
$49.95

23 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Early Wonder Tall Top Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Broccoli Pack – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Golden Acre Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe Pack – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Scarlet Nantes Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cauliflower Pack – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Corn Pack – Stowell’s Evergreen Sweet Corn – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Boston Pickling Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Cascadia Pea – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin Pack – Small Sugar Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard – Ruby Red Chard – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Slicing Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Small Family Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Small Family Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$59.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


23 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 1 Bean Pack – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Beet Pack – Early Wonder Tall Top Beet – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Broccoli Pack – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Golden Acre Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe Pack – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Scarlet Nantes Carrot – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cauliflower Pack – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Corn Pack – Stowell’s Evergreen Sweet Corn – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Boston Pickling Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Cascadia Pea – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin Pack – Small Sugar Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard – Ruby Red Chard – (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Slicing Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Large Family Seed Collection item
Large Family Seed Collection
$99.95

45 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 2 Bean Packs – Black Turtle Dry Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean Packs – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean Packs – Provider Snap Bush Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean Pack (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Pole Snap Bean (50 Seeds)
  • 2 Beet Packs – Ruby Queen Beet (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Broccoli Pack – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Golden Acre Cabbage (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Red Acre Cabbage (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe Pack – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Scarlet Nantes Carrot (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Tendersweet Carrot (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cauliflower Pack – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower (150 Seeds)
  • 2 Corn Packs – Golden Bantam Improved (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Boston Pickling Pickling Cucumber (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling)(50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Leaf Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Green Ice Leaf Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Paris Island COS Romaine Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Parsley Pack – Plain Leaf Parsley (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Lincoln Shelling Pea (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Sugar Snap Pea (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin Pack – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard Pack – Ruby Red Swiss Chard (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Brandywine Black Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Delicious Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Roma Determinate Canning or Paste Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon Pack – Sugar Baby Watermelon (25 Seeds)
Large Family Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Large Family Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$119.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


45 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 2 Bean Packs – Black Turtle Dry Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean Packs – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean Packs – Provider Snap Bush Bean (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean Pack (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Pole Snap Bean (50 Seeds)
  • 2 Beet Packs – Ruby Queen Beet (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Broccoli Pack – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Golden Acre Cabbage (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage Pack – Red Acre Cabbage (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe Pack – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Scarlet Nantes Carrot (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Carrot Pack – Tendersweet Carrot (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Cauliflower Pack – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower (150 Seeds)
  • 2 Corn Packs – Golden Bantam Improved (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Boston Pickling Pickling Cucumber (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber Pack – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb Pack – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling)(50 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Black Seeded Simpson Leaf Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Green Ice Leaf Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce Pack – Paris Island COS Romaine Lettuce (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Parsley Pack – Plain Leaf Parsley (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Lincoln Shelling Pea (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pea Pack – Sugar Snap Pea (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Pepper Pack – California Wonder 300 Sweet Pepper (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin Pack – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Radish Pack – Cherry Belle Radish (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Spinach Pack – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash Pack – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash Pack – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Swiss Chard Pack – Ruby Red Swiss Chard (150 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Brandywine Black Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Delicious Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Tomato Pack – Roma Determinate Canning or Paste Tomato (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon Pack – Sugar Baby Watermelon (25 Seeds)
Ultimate Seed Collection item
Ultimate Seed Collection
$249.95

111 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 4 Beans – Black Turtle Dry Bean – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Beans – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean – Great Northern Bean – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Beans – King of the Garden Bush Lima Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean – Navy Dry Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 4 Beans – Tendergreen Improved Snap Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 2 Beets – Detroit Dark Red Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Beets – Early Wonder Tall Top Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Beets – Ruby Queen Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bell (Sweet) Peppers – California Wonder 300 Pepper – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bell (Sweet) Peppers – Sunbright Pepper – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Broccoli – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – All Seasons Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – Copenhagen Market Cabbage – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – Red Acre Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Carrots – Tendersweet Carrots – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Carrots – Danvers 126 Carrots – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cauliflower – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower – (150 Seeds)
  • 2 Corn – Japanese Hulless White Popcorn – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Corn – Stowell’s Evergreen Sweet Corn – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Corn – Truckers Favorite White Dent Corn – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cucumber – Boston Pickling Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber – Straight Eight Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Eggplant – Long Purple Eggplant – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Endive – Green Curled Ruffec Endive – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Hot Pepper –  Ancho 101 Hot Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Hot Pepper – Jalapeno Mid Hot Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Kale – Red Russian – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Kohlrabi – Early White Vienna – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce –  Buttercrunch Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Green Ice Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Cimmaron Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Red Salad Bowl Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Mustard – Green Wave Mustard – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Onion – Evergreen White Bunching – (250 Seeds)
  • 2 Onion – Yellow Sweet Spanish Onion – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Parsley – Moss Curled Parsley – (100 Seeds)
  • 2 Peas – Cascadia Snap Pea  – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Peas – Lincoln Shelling Pea – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Connecticut Field Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Howden Pumpkin – (25 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Radishes – Champion Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Radishes – Cherry Belle Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Radishes – Early Scarlet Globe Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Rutabaga – American Purple Top Rutabaga – (600 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Spinach – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (400 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Black Beauty Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Zucchini, Round Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Sweet Dumpling Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Swiss Chard – Ruby Red Swiss Chard – (300 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Kentucky Beefsteak Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Brandywine Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Coustralee Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Tomato – Yellow Pear Cherry Tomato – (25 seeds)
  • 1 Turnip – Purple Top White Globe Turnip – (300 Seeds)
  • 1 Turnip – Shogoin Turnip – (300 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Crimson Sweet Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Ultimate Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Ultimate Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$269.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


111 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds 

  • 4 Beans – Black Turtle Dry Bean – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Beans – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean – Great Northern Bean – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Beans – King of the Garden Bush Lima Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bean – Navy Dry Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 4 Beans – Tendergreen Improved Snap Bean – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Bean (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Snap Bean – (50 Seeds)
  • 2 Beets – Detroit Dark Red Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Beets – Early Wonder Tall Top Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Beets – Ruby Queen Beets – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bell (Sweet) Peppers – California Wonder 300 Pepper – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Bell (Sweet) Peppers – Sunbright Pepper – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Broccoli – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – All Seasons Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – Copenhagen Market Cabbage – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Cabbage – Red Acre Cabbage – (100 Seeds)
  • 1 Cantaloupe – Hales Best Jumbo Cantaloupe – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Carrots – Tendersweet Carrots – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Carrots – Danvers 126 Carrots – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cauliflower – Snowball Y Improved Cauliflower – (150 Seeds)
  • 2 Corn – Japanese Hulless White Popcorn – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Corn – Stowell’s Evergreen Sweet Corn – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 4 Corn – Truckers Favorite White Dent Corn – (200 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Cucumber – Boston Pickling Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Cucumber – Straight Eight Slicing Cucumber – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Eggplant – Long Purple Eggplant – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Endive – Green Curled Ruffec Endive – (200 Seeds)
  • 1 Herb – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (50 Seeds)
  • 1 Hot Pepper –  Ancho 101 Hot Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Hot Pepper – Jalapeno Mid Hot Pepper – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Kale – Red Russian – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Kohlrabi – Early White Vienna – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Black Seeded Simpson Loose Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce –  Buttercrunch Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Green Ice Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Cimmaron Romaine Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Lettuce – Red Salad Bowl Leaf Lettuce – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Mustard – Green Wave Mustard – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Onion – Evergreen White Bunching – (250 Seeds)
  • 2 Onion – Yellow Sweet Spanish Onion – (250 Seeds)
  • 1 Parsley – Moss Curled Parsley – (100 Seeds)
  • 2 Peas – Cascadia Snap Pea  – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Peas – Lincoln Shelling Pea – (100 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Connecticut Field Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Howden Pumpkin – (25 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pumpkin – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Radishes – Champion Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Radishes – Cherry Belle Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Radishes – Early Scarlet Globe Radish – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Rutabaga – American Purple Top Rutabaga – (600 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Spinach – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (400 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Black Beauty Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Summer Squash – Zucchini, Round Summer Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Sweet Dumpling Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Winter Squash – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash – (25 Seeds)
  • 2 Swiss Chard – Ruby Red Swiss Chard – (300 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Beefsteak – Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Kentucky Beefsteak Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Brandywine Red Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Coustralee Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 2 Tomatoes – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (50 Seeds Total)
  • 1 Tomato – Yellow Pear Cherry Tomato – (25 seeds)
  • 1 Turnip – Purple Top White Globe Turnip – (300 Seeds)
  • 1 Turnip – Shogoin Turnip – (300 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Crimson Sweet Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
  • 1 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (25 Seeds)
Stocking Up Seed Collection item
Stocking Up Seed Collection
$629.95

295 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 10 Beans – Black Turtle Dry Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Beans – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Beans – Contender Snap Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Bean – Great Northern Dry Bean – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Bean (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Snap Bean – (250 Seeds)
  • 10 Beets – Ruby Queen Beets – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Broccoli – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (250 Seeds)
  • 5 Cabbage – Golden Acre Cabbage – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Cabbage – Copenhagen Market Cabbage – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Cantaloupe – Honey Rock – (125 Seeds)
  • 10 Carrots – Chantenay, Red Core Carrots – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Carrots – Danvers 126 Carrots – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Corn – Golden Bantam Improved Sweet Corn – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Corn – Trucker’s Favorite Yellow Dent Corn – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Cucumber – Homemade Pickle Pickling Cucumber – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Cucumber – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Endive – Green Curled Ruffec Endive – (1,000 Seeds)
  • 5 Herb – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (250 Seeds)
  • 5 Leek – American Flag Leek – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Prizehead Loose Leaf Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Salad Bowl Loose Leaf Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Pepper, Bell (Sweet) – California Wonder 300 Pepper – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Pepper, Hot – Jalapeno Mid Hot Pepper – (125 Seeds)
  • 10 Peas – Super Sugar Snap Pea – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Peas – Progress #9 PMR Shelling Pea – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Radishes – Cherry Belle Radish – (1,250 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Radishes – White Icicle Radish – (1,250 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Rutabaga – American Purple Top Rutabaga – (1,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Spinach – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (2,000 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Swiss Chard – Fordhook Giant Swiss Chard – (750 Seeds)
  • 5 Summer Squash – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Summer Squash – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Beefsteak Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Delicious Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 3 Tomatoes – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (75 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Rutgers Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Yellow Plum Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Turnip – Purple Top White Globe Turnip – (1,500 Seeds)
  • 5 Watermelon – Crimson Sweet Watermelon – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (125 Seeds)
Stocking Up Seed Collection - in Vault for storage item
Stocking Up Seed Collection - in Vault for storage
$659.95

The Vault option is a sturdy pail with moisture absorbers inside. Perfect for storage or makes attractive packaging to give as a gift! Store seeds in a cool, dry place, out of sunlight.


295 packs of Non-Hybrid Heirloom Vegetable seeds

  • 10 Beans – Black Turtle Dry Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Beans – Blue Lake Bush 274 Snap Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Beans – Contender Snap Bean – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Bean – Great Northern Dry Bean – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Bean (Pole) – Kentucky Wonder Snap Bean – (250 Seeds)
  • 10 Beets – Ruby Queen Beets – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Broccoli – Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli – (250 Seeds)
  • 5 Cabbage – Golden Acre Cabbage – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Cabbage – Copenhagen Market Cabbage – (500 Seeds)
  • 5 Cantaloupe – Honey Rock – (125 Seeds)
  • 10 Carrots – Chantenay, Red Core Carrots – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Carrots – Danvers 126 Carrots – (2,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Corn – Golden Bantam Improved Sweet Corn – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Corn – Trucker’s Favorite Yellow Dent Corn – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Cucumber – Homemade Pickle Pickling Cucumber – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Cucumber – Marketmore 76 Slicing Cucumber – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Endive – Green Curled Ruffec Endive – (1,000 Seeds)
  • 5 Herb – Dill, Bouquet (For Pickling) – (250 Seeds)
  • 5 Leek – American Flag Leek – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Buttercrunch Head Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Prizehead Loose Leaf Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Lettuce – Salad Bowl Loose Leaf Lettuce – (1,250 Seeds)
  • 5 Pepper, Bell (Sweet) – California Wonder 300 Pepper – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Pepper, Hot – Jalapeno Mid Hot Pepper – (125 Seeds)
  • 10 Peas – Super Sugar Snap Pea – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Peas – Progress #9 PMR Shelling Pea – (500 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Pumpkin – Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Radishes – Cherry Belle Radish – (1,250 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Radishes – White Icicle Radish – (1,250 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Rutabaga – American Purple Top Rutabaga – (1,500 Seeds Total)
  • 10 Spinach – Bloomsdale Long Standing Spinach – (2,000 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Swiss Chard – Fordhook Giant Swiss Chard – (750 Seeds)
  • 5 Summer Squash – Black Beauty Zucchini Summer Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Summer Squash – Early Summer Crookneck Summer Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Blue Hubbard Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Table Queen Acorn Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Vegetable Spaghetti Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Winter Squash – Waltham Butternut Winter Squash – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Beefsteak Indeterminate Fresh Slicing Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Delicious Indeterminate Canning or Fresh Slicing Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 3 Tomatoes – Large Red Cherry Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (75 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Roma Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Rutgers Determinate Canning or Fresh Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Tomatoes – Yellow Plum Indeterminate Fresh Cherry Tomato – (125 Seeds Total)
  • 5 Turnip – Purple Top White Globe Turnip – (1,500 Seeds)
  • 5 Watermelon – Crimson Sweet Watermelon – (125 Seeds)
  • 5 Watermelon – Sugar Baby Watermelon – (125 Seeds)
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