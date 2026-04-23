Retreat Fee & Cancellation Agreement





I understand that the total cost for the Sacred Intimacy Marriage Retreat is $600 per couple.

• A non-refundable deposit of $200 is required at the time of registration.

• The remaining balance of $400 must be paid in full by October 1, 2026.

I understand and agree to the following terms:

• The $200 deposit is non-refundable under all circumstances.

• All payments made are non-refundable after October 1, 2026 due to hotel and event commitments.

• If I cancel on or after October 1, 2026, I remain financially responsible for the full retreat cost, as accommodations have been secured on my behalf.

• If I am unable to attend, I may transfer my registration to another couple, subject to approval.

• If full payment is not received by October 1, 2026, my reservation may be released and my spot forfeited, and I understand that my deposit will not be refunded.



