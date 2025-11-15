Sacred Sisters & Brave Brothers

About this event
If paid in full by December 15, 2025. This is non-refundable once classes start.
If paid between December 15, 2025 and January 6, 2026. Non-refundable once classes start.
To be paid on January 1, 2025 and the first of each month thereafter, unless otherwise agreed in advance. This is a contractual agreement, and payments are non-refundable.
If you have a financial hardship, please contact Robin privately at [email protected] to make arrangments.
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