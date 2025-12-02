Sacred Solstice Circle

Winter Solstice Sacred Gathering — Single Event Ticket





This ticket grants entry to The 13 Sacred Nights Winter Solstice Gathering on December 21 only.





Join us for an evening of Goddess HERstory, embodied practice, and your 3 Sacred Oracle Cards for the year ahead using Lara J Day's 13 Sacred Nights Oracle.





This ticket does not include the nightly card-pulls for the remaining 12 Sacred Nights (Dec 22–Jan 2). If you wish to join the full 13-night journey, please select the Full 13 Sacred Nights Ticket option instead.





Our suggested donation of $ helps us keep offering these community gatherings — and we gratefully receive it if you have the means.But your presence matters more than your payment, and we never want finances to be a barrier to belonging.

If you’re not in a place to contribute right now, simply use the discount code “YOUARELOVED” at checkout for 100% off.Come exactly as you are. You are welcome here.