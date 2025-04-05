Sacred Studies in Madinah

Price is $3,250 per person. Four guests required per quad room. Total price is $13,000. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Triple Room Deposit - 1-Month Program
$3,000
Price is $3,614 per person. Three guests required per triple room. Total price is $10,842. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Double Room Deposit - 1-Month Program
$2,000
Price is $4,314 per person. Two guests required per double room. Total price is $8,628. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Solo Traveler - Private Room - 1-Month Program
$1,000
Price is $6,414 per person. This is a private room. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Solo Traveler - Quad Room Deposit - 1-Month Program
$1,000
Solo Traveler with 3 roommates. You will be assigned 3 same gender roommates. Price is $3,250 per person. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Solo Traveler - Triple Room Deposit - 1-Month Program
$1,000
Solo Traveler with 2 roommates. You will be assigned 2 same gender roommates. Price is $3,614 per person. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
Solo Traveler - Double Room deposit - 1-Month Program
$1,000
Solo Traveler with 1 roommate. You will be assigned 1 same gender roommate. Price is $4,314 per person. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required at the time of registration. You’ll receive an invoice with instructions to complete payment of the remaining balance.
