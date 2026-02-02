Sacred Trinity Retreat Big Island Hawai'i

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About this event
Enjoy your own private cabin overlooking the Botanical Garden or Pyramid Temple
Share a cabin among the rhododendron botanical garden or apple banana orchard with one of your friends or other participant
For those on a budget wishing to share a cabin with three other lovely retreat enthusiasts, this is a great way connect with others on a similar path
For those wishing to make payments, you can spread payments over the course of up to three months, February, March, and April. Once you make your deposit (your first payment), please contact us to let us know which cabin preference you choose, single, double, or quad occupancy. Final payment of your balance must be made no later than April 20th, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!