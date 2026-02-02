Sol Temple Consciousness Center

Hosted by

Sol Temple Consciousness Center

About this event

Sacred Trinity Retreat Big Island Hawai'i

Single Occupancy
$3,400

Enjoy your own private cabin overlooking the Botanical Garden or Pyramid Temple

Double Occupancy
$2,400

Share a cabin among the rhododendron botanical garden or apple banana orchard with one of your friends or other participant

Quad Occupancy
$1,900

For those on a budget wishing to share a cabin with three other lovely retreat enthusiasts, this is a great way connect with others on a similar path

Payment Plan
Pay what you can

For those wishing to make payments, you can spread payments over the course of up to three months, February, March, and April. Once you make your deposit (your first payment), please contact us to let us know which cabin preference you choose, single, double, or quad occupancy. Final payment of your balance must be made no later than April 20th, 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!