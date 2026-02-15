Sacred Underground

Offered by

Sacred Underground

About the memberships

Sacred Underground Sponsorship

🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$100

Valid until July 7, 2027

Perfect for individuals who want to be part of the festival experience.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • One (1) Show Ticket + One (1) Guest Pass
  • Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor
  • Support for independent filmmakers and youth programs
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 7, 2027

An excellent option for businesses and community partners seeking visibility and impact.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • One (1) Show Ticket + Four (3) Guest Passes
  • Creative & Technical Awards presented in sponsor’s name or business name
  • Recognition across all festival materials
🥇 Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 7, 2027

Ideal for sponsors looking for enhanced exposure and meaningful community involvement.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • One (1) Show Ticket + Nine (7) Guest Passes
  • Performance Awards presented in sponsor’s name or business name
  • Table display space at the event
  • Premium sponsor recognition across all festival materials
  • Name or business logo featured on festival website
  • Business logo on festival backdrop
💎 Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until July 7, 2027

Our premier sponsorship level, offering maximum visibility and lasting recognition.

  • One (1) Show Ticket + Eleven (11) Guest Passes
  • Top Level Awards presented in sponsor’s name or business name
  • Logo featured on website and on-screen projection program
  • Table display space at the event
  • Top-tier sponsor recognition across all platforms
  • Large business logo on festival backdrop
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