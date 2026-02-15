Sacred Underground Sponsorship

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Perfect for individuals who want to be part of the festival experience.
Sponsorship Includes:
Valid until July 7, 2027
An excellent option for businesses and community partners seeking visibility and impact.
Sponsorship Includes:
Valid until July 7, 2027
Ideal for sponsors looking for enhanced exposure and meaningful community involvement.
Sponsorship Includes:
Valid until July 7, 2027
Our premier sponsorship level, offering maximum visibility and lasting recognition.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!