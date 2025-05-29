Talon Ridge Raptor Institute

Offered by

Talon Ridge Raptor Institute

About the memberships

The Sacred Wing Society

Talon Team Member
$25

Renews monthly

Provide Basic Care
Your gift contributes to high-quality food and basic daily care.
Included one-time benefits:

  • Digital adoption certificate
  • Species fact sheet and high-res photo of your adopted ambassador
  • Name listed in our monthly Sacred Wing Society social media post
Rising Raptor Ally
$50

Renews monthly

Provide Essential Monthly Care
Cleaning supplies, basic vet care, food and housing materials.
Includes all previous one-time benefits, plus:

  • Personalized thank-you card by mail
  • Name listed in our quarterly newsletter for Sacred Wing Society
First Flight Visionary
$100

Renews monthly

Support Behavioral Enrichment & Aviary Upgrades
Fund toys, perches, climbing structures, or safe tools for natural behavior training.
Includes all previous one-time benefits, plus:

  • An additional exclusive photo of your adopted bird in care
  • Invitation to an exclusive virtual Q&A once per quarter with a TRRI team member
  • Recognition on website
Parliament Circle
$250

Renews monthly

Fund Holistic, High-Level Monthly Care
Supports specialized care including diet, medicine, enrichment, handler training, and aviary upkeep.
Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • Recognition on the aviary of the adopted bird
  • Thank-you video from a handler featuring your adopted bird
Wicca’s Best Friend
$500

Renews monthly

Expand Community Education & Outreach
Help your bird become a traveling educator with funds for gear, transport, and presentation development.
Includes all previous benefits, plus:

  • “Honorary Handler” badge and sponsor highlight on social media
  • Name featured in a future educational exhibit or event materials
  • Recognition at yearly event
Add a donation for Talon Ridge Raptor Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!