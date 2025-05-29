The Sacred Wing Society

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Provide Basic Care
Your gift contributes to high-quality food and basic daily care.
Included one-time benefits:
Renews monthly
Provide Essential Monthly Care
Cleaning supplies, basic vet care, food and housing materials.
Includes all previous one-time benefits, plus:
Renews monthly
Support Behavioral Enrichment & Aviary Upgrades
Fund toys, perches, climbing structures, or safe tools for natural behavior training.
Includes all previous one-time benefits, plus:
Renews monthly
Fund Holistic, High-Level Monthly Care
Supports specialized care including diet, medicine, enrichment, handler training, and aviary upkeep.
Includes all previous benefits, plus:
Renews monthly
Expand Community Education & Outreach
Help your bird become a traveling educator with funds for gear, transport, and presentation development.
Includes all previous benefits, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!