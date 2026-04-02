Saddle Up & Bingo, The Rhinestones' 1st Annual Bingo Benefit

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Forest Grove, OR 97116
Enjoy 10 bingo games (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game won. This ticket also comes with a bingo dabber needed to play the games. This ticket does not include Blackout game.
Enjoy 10 games if bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game won. This ticket does NOT come with a dabber, you must bring your own dabber to play. This ticket does not include Blackout game.
Enjoy 10 games of bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game + an additional card for Blackout bingo for a chance to win $250. This ticket also comes with a bingo dabber needed to play the games.
Enjoy 10 games of bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game + an additional card for Blackout bingo for a chance to win $250. This ticket does NOT come with a dabber, you must bring your own dabber to play.
1 bingo card. Purchase as many as you would like. This can only be purchased in addition to a Bingo ticket.
1 Blackout Bingo card. Purchase as many as you would like. This can only be purchased in addition to a Bingo ticket.
$
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