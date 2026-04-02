Rhinestone Cowgirls Drill Team

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Rhinestone Cowgirls Drill Team

About this event

Saddle Up & Bingo, The Rhinestones' 1st Annual Bingo Benefit

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd

Forest Grove, OR 97116

Saddle up & Bingo ticket (with dabber)
$22

Enjoy 10 bingo games (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game won. This ticket also comes with a bingo dabber needed to play the games. This ticket does not include Blackout game.

Saddle up & Bingo ticket (no dabber)
$20

Enjoy 10 games if bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game won. This ticket does NOT come with a dabber, you must bring your own dabber to play. This ticket does not include Blackout game.

Saddle Up & Bingo ticket (w/dabber) + Blackout
$27

Enjoy 10 games of bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game + an additional card for Blackout bingo for a chance to win $250. This ticket also comes with a bingo dabber needed to play the games.

Saddle Up & Bingo (no dabber) + Blackout
$25

Enjoy 10 games of bingo (1 bingo card per game) with prizes awarded for each game + an additional card for Blackout bingo for a chance to win $250. This ticket does NOT come with a dabber, you must bring your own dabber to play.

Additional Bingo card
$1

1 bingo card. Purchase as many as you would like. This can only be purchased in addition to a Bingo ticket.

Additional Blackout Bingo Card
$5

1 Blackout Bingo card. Purchase as many as you would like. This can only be purchased in addition to a Bingo ticket.

Add a donation for Rhinestone Cowgirls Drill Team

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