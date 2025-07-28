Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
A Delta Trail Ride: All Roads Lead to Delta
100 Elementary Dr
Norfolk, VA 23551, USA
Vendor Registration
$100
Vendors are responsible for providing their own table(s), chairs, and setup materials.
Vendor spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon receipt of both payment and the completed registration form.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own table(s), chairs, and setup materials.
Vendor spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon receipt of both payment and the completed registration form.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout