Saddles for Sale

New fenders, wooden nettles-style stirrups, 8" gullet and NICE fleeing underneath.
CJ4- 13.5" youth western saddle
$250
Black youth western saddle on what appears to be a SQHB tree (not pony tree). In EUC.
BWD1- 15.5" Imus western saddle
$700
SQHB, very nice saddle with rounded skirts, made by Imus (per original owner although this one doesn't appear to be marked). NIce deep seat and high cantle. Has back cinch/billets and newer leather latigos and trail stirrups.
16" All around western saddle
$100
7" gullet opening. No name brand, possibly made in Mexico. Structurally sound but could use a good oiling. Would also make a great decor piece!
13" Calvary style saddle- no brand
$60
Very unique Calvary-style saddle- Would be a unique conversation piece as decor. Fenders can also be removed to use English leathers and irons as well.
15" Western hybrid saddle
$85
No brand name- very unique hybrid western. Looks like a combination bareback and and a western saddle. Has stirrups and western rigging.
15" Slick seat western saddle
$295
8" FQHB gullet. No maker's mark but likely hand made in the USA. Super supple leather, nice leather off billet and latigo. Currently has name plate on the cantle that will be removed prior to sale. Serial # 545-40-4276 hand etched onto the skirt behind the cantle.
DT1- 15" vintage highback western saddle
$260
15" No Brand- high cantle- laced fenders. Comes with breast collar. Still serviceable or can make a great conversation piece as it appears to be from the early 1900's.
DT2- 14.5-15" 1957 Roughout handmade western
$390
Brand new sheepskin underneath. Per consignor, it is a 1957 handmade western. No maker's mark seen.
15" Roughout western
$145
No maker's mark but well made- likely USA made. Roughout seat and jockeys. Slick (untooled) fenders, pommel and cantle. 8" FQHB
16" MacPherson Roper
$1,275
16" MacPherson Roper #601. 8" FQHB gullet. Some cosmetic damage/scratches to the right side of the pommel (looks like a horse bite).
16" Billy Cook Genuine #6114 Reiner
$1,650
8" gullet FQHB- ningreat shape. Beautiful basketweave tooling with darker colored seat.
From Maker's website-
Tree: Classic reiner, rawhide covered
Seat Size: 16"
Horn: Low reinier, leather covered
Swell: 12" hand tooled
Cantle: 3"
Rigging: In skirt close contact 7/8 position
Skirts: Artificial wool lined
Skirt Length: 28 1/2"
Stirrups: 2" Bell
Pattern: Basket and border, hand stamped
Weight: Approximately 36 lbs.
14".5 Fabtron partial synthetic western
$220
Nice partial synthetic. Appears to be on a SQHB tree with 7" gullet opening. The seat is a dark brown, almost black slick leather and the rest of the upper saddle is medium oil basketweave.
15" Big Horn #102 partial synthetic saddle
$150
Nice partial synthetic. Appears to be on a SQHB tree with 7" gullet opening. The saddle appears to have been black but has some fading to the leather parts of the pommel and skirts- just cosmetic.
DM1- 15" Aussie saddle set
$475
Comes with headstall, reins, girth and breast collar.
CM1- 12" kids western saddle- made in mexico
$50
No maker's mark. With string pony cinch. Can be used for leadline or for decor.
15" Roughout western saddle
$125
No maker's mark. Completely serviceable- stirrup fenders are laced so not easily adjusted but that can be changed by a saddle shop. Fenders do go nice and short for more petite rider.
JM1- 15.5-16" Circle Y Cutter
$950
Serial #134216010198
Per Cicle Y website-
Model #1342
Color- Walnut
16" SQHB (but measures 8" opening)
Built 01/1998
RE1- 16" Billy Cook Genuine Pro Reiner
$1,675
16" FQHB (8" gullet opening) in EUC. No stirrups but very nice matching back cinch and back billets.
17" Ian Miller by Collegiate
$225
17" Ian Miller by Collegiate- close contact.
17.5" Moritz close contact
$125
17.5" Moritz close contact- plain flap Med. tree
14.5-15" Weaver synthetic western saddle
$125
14.5-15" Weaver synthetic western saddle. Appears to be FQHB.
EO1 16" black Aussie saddle w/ girth
$425
in like-new condition. No brand name but serial # 10201875 is in the bottom flap.
17" Stubben Parzival- 31cm tree
$225
In good, used, condition
SNT1-12" Wintec Pro Stock Jr. w/ CAIR
$430
12" Wintec Pro Stock Jr. w/ CAIR-- still has tags and comes with a set of rainbow peacock irons.
15" Australian Stock Saddle Co.
$100
JV1- 17.5" English trail saddle
$125
Med. tree with some cosmetic damage (peeling of leather from front of saddle as seen in picture) however it is structurally sound. w/ leathers and irons.
17" Circuit close contact saddle
$375
16.5" Crosby close contact- plain flap
$125
in EUC- some superficial scratches and blemishes but should clean/oil up well! Appears to be medium tree.
VL2- 16" Corriente Wade Roper- with bucking rolls
$725
2021 Sheriff's rodeo trophy saddle- FQHB and comes with super nice pulling collar.
CJ2- 12.5" King Series youth western saddle
$250
on SQHB tree (not pony tree). Has some blue paint/staining on one of the stirrups but is not noticeable. In great condition, sound and ready to use!
CJ3- 12.5" King Series youth western saddle
$250
on SQHB tree (not pony tree). In great condition, sound and ready to use!
14.5" Saddle King synthetic western
$165
SQHB tree and in good used condition. Ready to use.
17" Weaver synthetic western saddle
$130
8" gullet. In good condition- sound and ready to use.
FD1- Icelandic saddle
$425
Nice quality dressage style Icelandic saddle
RL2- 17" Wintec AP saddle with fittings and girth
$145
Has long billets/ no CAIR system. Comes with stirrups, irons and 30" short girth. Appears to be M/MW tree.
JB1- 16.5" Collegiate A/P
$500
BNWT- only sat on a horse a handful of times. has interchangeable gullet system. Comes with Collegiate saddle cover.
FD2- 16.5" Icelandic horse saddle
$375
Used but in sound condition. older style Icelandic horse saddle.
JJ1- 17" Pessoa close contact with fittings
$625
Pessoa in great condition/ comes with flex irons and leathers and green saddle cover.
EPC1- 17.5" Reactor Panel A/P english
$1,300
13" RP tree- Comes with booties to cover the independent saddle panels which is unique to RP saddles. Can supply the serial number so you can call the company and confirm saddle specifics.
17" Sabre dressage saddle
$225
Made in Walsall, England.
17.5" Courbette A/P
$175
