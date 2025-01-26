“Honoring Those Who Serve: A Path to Healing and Connection with Horses.” The Saddles for Soldiers Membership is a heartfelt initiative by Shadow Hills Riding Club, offering veterans and active-duty military personnel access to therapeutic riding lessons, equine-assisted activities, and special community events. Our mission is to honor their service by providing opportunities for healing, self-discovery, and connection through our horses and programs. Members enjoy complimentary riding lessons, monthly veteran gatherings, and discounts on family events—all while being part of a supportive community dedicated to their well-being. The program is entirely free for our heroes, thanks to generous donations and grants that support this initiative. Join us in this journey of healing and growth, where every ride becomes a step toward a brighter future.

