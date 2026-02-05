SADDLE UP FOR THE FUTURE

Hosted by
Own an incredible piece of baseball history with this authentic, signed baseball bat and baseball by Alex Rodriguez.
This collectible set includes a Certificate of Authenticity, verifying the signatures are genuine. A standout item for collectors, Yankees fans, or anyone looking for a bold display piece for an office or home.
Alex Rodriguez is one of the most recognizable players in MLB history, and signed memorabilia like this remains highly collectible and display-worthy.
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodation
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
Notes
Payment & Confirmation
Winning bidders must complete payment within 48 hours of the auction close. Trips will not be released, confirmed, or eligible for booking until payment is received in full. Failure to complete payment within this timeframe may result in forfeiture of the winning bid, and the item may be awarded to the next highest bidder at the school’s discretion.
Travel Booking & Availability
Travel packages are fulfilled by a third-party travel provider. Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and specific booking requirements outlined in the winning bidder certificate. All trips must be booked as a single stay with consecutive nights. Airfare, transportation, taxes, resort fees, and incidental expenses are not included unless expressly stated.
Refunds & Changes
All auction purchases are non-refundable. If a travel experience becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the provider’s control, a comparable alternative experience will be offered, subject to availability.
Important Notes
Photos and descriptions are representative of the accommodations and experiences available. The final property and travel details will be confirmed at the time of booking. Travel must be booked in advance in accordance with the provider’s terms.
Escape to Utopia Retreat, a private hilltop getaway in the forested mountains of Show Low, Arizona, for a memorable 2-night stay designed for families and groups seeking space, comfort, and fresh mountain air. Set on 2.5 secluded acres at 6,500 feet elevation, this luxury retreat offers breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, peaceful surroundings, and room to truly unplug.
Surrounded by towering pines and open skies, Utopia Retreat blends cozy mountain charm with modern amenities. Spend your days relaxing on the wrap-around deck, gathering around fire tables under the stars, or watching hummingbirds and wildlife wander through the property. With outdoor play areas, a Ninja course, and plenty of room to explore, this home is perfect for both relaxation and adventure.
Located near lakes, trails, skiing, and family attractions, Utopia Retreat serves as an ideal basecamp for exploring Arizona’s White Mountains—while still feeling completely private and removed from the noise of everyday life.
Enjoy the comfort and space of this 3,600 sq. ft. luxury mountain home, thoughtfully designed to accommodate large groups without feeling crowded. The home features six bedrooms plus a loft, three full bathrooms, and multiple gathering spaces both indoors and out.
Inside, you’ll find a spacious living area with cathedral windows, a fully stocked gourmet kitchen, multiple TVs, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. Outside, the expansive deck and lower patio provide multiple seating areas, a gas grill, fire tables, and panoramic forest views—perfect for group meals, conversations, and quiet mornings with coffee.
Family-owned and operated, Utopia Retreat is stocked with the essentials and designed to make your stay effortless, comfortable, and memorable.
• 2-night stay at Utopia Retreat in Show Low, Arizona
• Private luxury home on 2.5 acres
• 6 bedrooms + loft / 3 bathrooms
• Sleeps up to 18 guests
• Wrap-around deck with fire tables and grill
• Outdoor play areas, Ninja course, hammock, and arcade table
• Primary Bedroom (Upper Floor): 1 King bed with attached full bathroom
• Bedroom 2: Bunk bed (2 twin beds)
• Bedroom 3: 1 Queen bed
• Bedroom 4: 1 King bed + bunk bed (2 twin beds)
• Bedroom 5: Bunk bed with full lower bed, twin upper bed, plus twin trundle
• Bedroom 6: 1 Queen bed
• Bedroom 7 (Loft): Queen sofa sleeper
• Maximum occupancy: 18 guests
• This experience is for 2 consecutive nights
• Winner has up to 16 months from the purchase date to book their stay
• Reservation must be requested at least 30 days in advance
• Blackout dates apply and include major holidays and high-demand weekends
• This experience is non-transferable
• Once confirmed, all reservations are final
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville is a city with deep musical roots. It is home to some of the most iconic music venues in the world, including Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. Nashville is a mecca for country music lovers, as it is home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. In addition to its musical roots, Nashville is also a culturally rich city. There are numerous cultural landmarks, including the Tennessee State Capitol and the Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The city boasts a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking and biking trails. Nashville is a food lover's paradise. Whether you're looking for southern-style comfort food or something a little more upscale, you're sure to find it in Nashville. Immerse yourself in music history, enjoy the outdoors, or sample some of the best food in the country, as Nashville has something for everyone to enjoy.
The Residence
After a long day of exploring Nashville, you’ll appreciate coming home to this comfortable and stylish apartment. The residence features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a spacious living area. With its central location and modern amenities, this residence is the perfect place to call home during your vacation in Nashville!
Includes
Notes
Belt Montana
The state of Montana is filled with natural beauty that can be enjoyed by all. The landscape is filled with towering mountains, pristine rivers, and abundant wildlife. There are several outdoor activities that visitors can engage in when in Montana. During the winter, you can go snowmobiling, snowshoeing, downhill skiing, book a spa session, or take a cooking class. In the summer, enjoy horseback riding, fly fishing, ATV wildlife tours, play on a sporting clay course, go rafting, or try archery. Montana is an ideal destination for those looking to escape the busyness of city life and find tranquility in nature.
The Accommodations
In Montana, you can truly find some of the most incredible views in all of North America. With a luxury home on a 700-acre ranch, you and your guests will have plenty of space to enjoy the expansive views of the mountains. You'll also have access to 7,000 acres of private land, so there's plenty of room to explore. This package includes a private chef’s prepared 4-course dinner, so you'll be able to enjoy a truly spectacular evening in Montana. Relax and unwind with breathtaking views resembling real life postcards and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Includes
Notes
The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine takes the popular Vertuo line in bold new directions with a sustainable body design and Bluetooth®/Wi-Fi connectivity. Just pop in a capsule and push the button – the machine automatically reads the barcode on the capsule to set the ideal brew timing, temperature and volume. Ultra-quiet Centrifusion™ technology spins the capsule at 7,000 rotations per minute, making espresso or coffee with an exceptionally rich, generous crema on top. We paired this ingenious machine with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for even more drink options.
