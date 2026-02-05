SADDLE UP FOR THE FUTURE

Utopia Retreat, Show Low, Arizona

Escape to Utopia Retreat, a private hilltop getaway in the forested mountains of Show Low, Arizona, for a memorable 2-night stay designed for families and groups seeking space, comfort, and fresh mountain air. Set on 2.5 secluded acres at 6,500 feet elevation, this luxury retreat offers breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, peaceful surroundings, and room to truly unplug.

Surrounded by towering pines and open skies, Utopia Retreat blends cozy mountain charm with modern amenities. Spend your days relaxing on the wrap-around deck, gathering around fire tables under the stars, or watching hummingbirds and wildlife wander through the property. With outdoor play areas, a Ninja course, and plenty of room to explore, this home is perfect for both relaxation and adventure.

Located near lakes, trails, skiing, and family attractions, Utopia Retreat serves as an ideal basecamp for exploring Arizona’s White Mountains—while still feeling completely private and removed from the noise of everyday life.

The Accommodation

Enjoy the comfort and space of this 3,600 sq. ft. luxury mountain home, thoughtfully designed to accommodate large groups without feeling crowded. The home features six bedrooms plus a loft, three full bathrooms, and multiple gathering spaces both indoors and out.

Inside, you’ll find a spacious living area with cathedral windows, a fully stocked gourmet kitchen, multiple TVs, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. Outside, the expansive deck and lower patio provide multiple seating areas, a gas grill, fire tables, and panoramic forest views—perfect for group meals, conversations, and quiet mornings with coffee.

Family-owned and operated, Utopia Retreat is stocked with the essentials and designed to make your stay effortless, comfortable, and memorable.

Includes

• 2-night stay at Utopia Retreat in Show Low, Arizona

• Private luxury home on 2.5 acres

• 6 bedrooms + loft / 3 bathrooms

• Sleeps up to 18 guests

• Wrap-around deck with fire tables and grill

• Outdoor play areas, Ninja course, hammock, and arcade table

Sleeping Arrangements (Sleeps 18 Max)

• Primary Bedroom (Upper Floor): 1 King bed with attached full bathroom

• Bedroom 2: Bunk bed (2 twin beds)

• Bedroom 3: 1 Queen bed

• Bedroom 4: 1 King bed + bunk bed (2 twin beds)

• Bedroom 5: Bunk bed with full lower bed, twin upper bed, plus twin trundle

• Bedroom 6: 1 Queen bed

• Bedroom 7 (Loft): Queen sofa sleeper

Notes

• Maximum occupancy: 18 guests

• This experience is for 2 consecutive nights

• Winner has up to 16 months from the purchase date to book their stay

• Reservation must be requested at least 30 days in advance

• Blackout dates apply and include major holidays and high-demand weekends

• This experience is non-transferable

• Once confirmed, all reservations are final









Payment & Confirmation

Winning bidders must complete payment within 48 hours of the auction close. Trips will not be released, confirmed, or eligible for booking until payment is received in full. Failure to complete payment within this timeframe may result in forfeiture of the winning bid, and the item may be awarded to the next highest bidder at the school’s discretion.

Travel Booking & Availability

Travel packages are fulfilled by a third-party travel provider. Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and specific booking requirements outlined in the winning bidder certificate. All trips must be booked as a single stay with consecutive nights. Airfare, transportation, taxes, resort fees, and incidental expenses are not included unless expressly stated.

Refunds & Changes

All auction purchases are non-refundable. If a travel experience becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the provider’s control, a comparable alternative experience will be offered, subject to availability.

Important Notes

Photos and descriptions are representative of the accommodations and experiences available. The final property and travel details will be confirmed at the time of booking. Travel must be booked in advance in accordance with the provider’s terms.