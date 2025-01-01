SAES Family Bingo Night

Reserve your seat for SAES PTO Bingo.
PTO is asking that each person bring in a donation to help support Shaler's Backpack Initiative. The program assists district students in need of weekend food supplies.
Backpack Initiative Site - https://shalerarea.org/2024-25-school-year/backpack-initiative/
Bingo Card Pack
$5
Buy your bingo cards ahead of time. Each bingo card pack includes 3 cards per sheet and there are 5 sheets per pack. We will have your cards ready for pick up at the door.
Bingo Dauber
$1
Finish your bingo supply with a bingo dauber. We will have your daubers ready for pick up at the door.
