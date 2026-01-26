Shaler Area Elementary School PTO

Shaler Area Elementary School PTO

SAES Family Bingo Night 2026

700 Scott Ave

Glenshaw, PA 15116, USA

General admission
Free

Reserve your seat for SAES PTO Bingo.

PTO is asking that each person bring in a donation to help support Shaler's Backpack Initiative. The program assists district students in need of weekend food supplies.

Backpack Initiative Site - https://shalerarea.org/2024-25-school-year/backpack-initiative/

Bingo Card Pack
$5

Buy your bingo cards ahead of time. Each bingo card pack includes 3 cards per sheet and there are 5 sheets per pack. We will have your cards ready for pick up at the door.

Bingo Dauber
$1

Finish your bingo supply with a bingo dauber. We will have your daubers ready for pick up at the door.

