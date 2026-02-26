SAFC 2026 Registration Central

All players must pay their Base USAFL Player Dues before playing in SAFC Tag or Metro matches.





If you want the SAFC to pay your required USAFL Player Dues on your behalf, please add this option to your cart. After the SAFC pays the USAFL on your behalf, we will send you a receipt/confirmation.





However, you may wish to pay the USAFL Player Dues directly to the USAFL. If you do pay the USAFL directly, please communicate this to the SAFC Operations Director ([email protected]), SAFC Treasurer ([email protected]) and SAFC President ([email protected]).