Safe and Sound Membership

Community Friend
Free

No expiration

For those who believe in our mission and want to stay connected.

✅Attend Friday Safe & Sound meetings

✅Invitations to community events

Supporter
$4.99

Renews monthly

For members who want to support the work we do and enjoy added perks.

✅Welcome shout-out (Email Newsletter, Social Media, & Website)

✅Member introduction at your first Safe & Sound meeting

✅10% discount on Safe & Sound merchandise

✅2 event tickets per year to a Safe & Sound event of your choice

✅1 Travel Concierge Service per year

Full Support
$19.99

Renews monthly

For members who want deeper access, resources, and hands-on support.

✅Access to Virtual Assistant services (paid services; discounted pricing available)

✅Funding resource & grant watch access

✅4 FREE hours of Virtual Assistant support per month

✅Quarterly meetings with Subject Matter Experts


✅20% discount on Safe & Sound merchandise

✅2 VIP tickets per year to one Safe & Sound signature event

✅Travel Concierge Service – once per quarter

