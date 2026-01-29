Safe and Sound Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
For those who believe in our mission and want to stay connected.
✅Attend Friday Safe & Sound meetings
✅Invitations to community events
Renews monthly
For members who want to support the work we do and enjoy added perks.
✅Welcome shout-out (Email Newsletter, Social Media, & Website)
✅Member introduction at your first Safe & Sound meeting
✅10% discount on Safe & Sound merchandise
✅2 event tickets per year to a Safe & Sound event of your choice
✅1 Travel Concierge Service per year
Renews monthly
For members who want deeper access, resources, and hands-on support.
✅Access to Virtual Assistant services (paid services; discounted pricing available)
✅Funding resource & grant watch access
✅4 FREE hours of Virtual Assistant support per month
✅Quarterly meetings with Subject Matter Experts
✅20% discount on Safe & Sound merchandise
✅2 VIP tickets per year to one Safe & Sound signature event
✅Travel Concierge Service – once per quarter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!