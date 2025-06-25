Safe & Sound Legacy Naming Opportunities

Center Naming Rights, Top Recognition in All Media, Speaking Opportunity, Large Tile on Donor Wall, Header on Donor Webpage, Signage on Named Space, “Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
Legacy of Hope Partner
$50,000
Naming rights of an Emergency Placement Rooms (3 available), Speaking Opportunity, Large Tile on Donor Wall, Header on Donor Webpage, Signage on Named Space, “Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
Empowerment Partner
$30,000
Naming rights of our Programming & Education Room, Large Tile on Donor Wall, Header on Donor Webpage, Signage on Named Space, “Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
Gathering Partner
$25,000
Naming rights of our Kitchen & Dining Area, Header on Donor Webpage, Signage on Named Space, “Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
Connection Partner
$15,000
Naming rights of our Hangout Room, Signage on Named Space, “Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
Safe & Sound Contributor
$5,000
“Safe & Sound” Donor Wall, Social Media Recognition, and Website Donor Wall Listing
