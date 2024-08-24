Safe Families for Children Benefit Concert and Silent Auction

Starting bid
Soar like a bird in a DA-20—over Pikes Peak, through the Royal Gorge, and straight into wow! Value: $600
The Dave & Buster’s Gift Basket is the ultimate entertainment bundle, perfect for fun-seekers of all ages. Packed with a Dave & Buster’s gift card, game tokens or power cards, branded merchandise, and snack items or candy, this basket delivers a full arcade-and-dining experience in one exciting package. Ideal for birthdays, holidays, corporate giveaways, or just a fun surprise, it’s a one-stop gift for food, fun, and unforgettable memories. Value$125
These elegant Kendra Scott earrings and necklace blends timeless style with modern design. Featuring the brand’s signature shapes and high-quality materials, the set adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, it’s a chic accessory duo that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Value $130
A cozy collection inspired by mountain sunsets and wildlife charm. Includes a bear-themed cutting board, matching coasters, a scenic puzzle, and plenty more surprises—perfect for nature lovers and cozy nights in.Value: $125
Carry a touch of handmade charm with a beautifully crafted crochet purse—perfect for outings, errands, or just showing off a unique accessory made with love. Then, make your house feel like home with an American Furniture Warehouse gift card, where you’ll find everything from comfy couches to stylish décor. Together, this package lets you treat yourself and your home to something special! Value $375
Brighten your smile in a flash! Teeth whitening zaps stains and boosts your sparkle, because your grin deserves the spotlight! Value $468
We are a rural 9-acre property located in the quaint and peaceful southern town of Hillside, near Westcliffe, Colorado.
Our five tastefully restored vacation cottages include all the comforts you need for a delightful mountain getaway. Value $250
Includes a personalized photo session and your choice of one professionally edited image—perfect for business, branding, or social media.Value $275
Jumpstart someone’s fitness journey with a 1-month Orangetheory membership! This gift includes heart-pumping workouts, a foam roller, and other fun fitness goodies—everything they need to get moving, recover right, and feel amazing. Value$200
Treat someone to radiant skin with a facial from Alicia, the aesthetician everyone raves about. This gift certificate unlocks the most relaxing, rejuvenating facial they’ll ever experience—because they deserve to glow. Value $95
Shred the slopes in style! 🎿❄️ These Norse FREERIDE skis are your ticket to winter wonderland glory—built for speed, carved for control, and cooler than a snowman in shades. Let it snow, let it rip! Value: $600
Find your balance with this wellness package! Enjoy a stylish tote filled with a foam roller to ease tension, a comfy t-shirt to rep your new healthy vibe, and a complimentary chiropractic consultation to jumpstart your wellness journey. Perfect for relaxation, recovery, and a healthier you!Value $300
Say goodbye to dry, winter skin—especially in Colorado’s dry climate! This gift features Melaleuca’s top moisturizing essentials, perfect for soothing, hydrating, and protecting skin all season long. Value $75
Give the gift of luxury with a night at the stunning Flying Horse Hotel. Nestled in scenic Colorado Springs beauty, it’s the perfect escape for relaxation, romance, or a refreshing getaway. Value$150
Elevate your skincare routine with this luxurious SkinMedica gift basket—featuring premium products designed to hydrate, rejuvenate, and reveal radiant, healthy skin. A perfect treat for glowing results! Value $175
2 hour court rental for up to 6 people with paddle rental and balls, 2 pickle ball paddles, t-shirt and dish towels. Also a Stretch Lab voucher for the sore muscles afterwards. Value:$300
Corazon Resort Stay
Sun, sand, and serenity await! ☀️🌊 Enjoy a 3-night escape at Corazón Resort in Cabo—where every hour is happy hour and every view is postcard-worthy! Value$600
This intricate artwork is created using watercolor and wax, layered on delicate Mulberry paper. With each layer, depth and texture emerge—until the final step: the wax is ironed away, revealing a luminous, almost translucent image, like stained glass. Value: $125
Enjoy a 2-night Airbnb stay—your ticket to porch swings, cozy corners, and fresh mountain air. Whether you're in the mood for adventure or relaxation, you pick the vibe—we’ll bring the keys! Choose from 3 unique spots in beautiful Teller County. Value:$300
Grab your flannel and hold onto your hayride—Colorado pumpkin patches are calling! 🎃🍂 From corn mazes to cider sips, it’s where muddy boots, big grins, and perfectly plump pumpkins come together for a gourd-geous autumn adventure!Value:$75
Grow something beautiful! This $400 voucher can be used toward trees or shrubs from Tall Timbers—perfect for transforming any outdoor space. Value: $400
All aboard for breathtaking views! Enjoy an unforgettable journey to the summit of Pikes Peak on the world-famous Cog Railway—an iconic Colorado adventure. Value: $275
Strike up some fun with bowling and burgers, enjoy a shopping spree at Scheels, catch a movie at Regal, and take flight with an iFLY indoor skydiving experience! Value: $300
Hydro diamond facial, one hour and 35 minute facial: including massage, LED light therapy, peptide and oxygen treatment. Value: $195
Escape for a relaxing night away at the boutique Kinship Landing Hotel, where modern comfort meets adventure. Pair your stay with a bottle of fine wine for the perfect evening of rest and refreshment. Value:$250
Crafted with care and creativity, this one-of-a-kind quilt blends warmth, beauty, and craftsmanship—perfect for cozy nights and cherished memories. Value:$400
A Topgolf gift card is your ticket to towering drives, tasty bites, and unforgettable laughs—no golf skills required, just good vibes and a good aim. Paired with a bottle of Elijah Craig Whiskey for the perfect post-game toast. Value$180
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Walter’s 303 Pizzeria, paired with a stylish pizza cutting board—everything you need for the ultimate night of cheesy, delicious fun! Value: $110
A top-shelf treat for bourbon lovers—this basket features a bottle of the legendary Blanton’s Whiskey, paired with premium accessories for the perfect pour. Don't forget the cigars! Smooth, bold, and unforgettable. Value: $175
Includes 2 handmade hot pads, 2 handmade dish cloths, dish scrubbies, plus a candle, lotion, and hand soap from Bath & Body Works—perfect for adding warmth and charm to any home. Value: $75
Get hands-on support and fresh inspiration from the experts at JDB Designs! This package includes 2 hours of helping-hand work to tackle your project needs, plus 2 hours of personalized tips and guidance with the design team to bring your vision to life. Value $500
Packed in a sturdy ammo can, this gift includes coupons for Magnum Shooting Range covering registration, your choice of machine gun, handgun, or rifle rental, and range passes for an unforgettable day on the range. Value: $1000
The mission of the 411 for the 719 is to serve as a dynamic digital hub that empowers residents, ensures the Colorado Springs community feels informed and connected, and helps businesses thrive.
Boost your business with this powerful professional package! Enjoy a 1-year 411PRIME subscription (valued at $990)—your gateway to premium tools and resources designed to streamline success. To top it off, you’ll also receive a one-hour systems consulting session (valued at $150) to help optimize your operations and set you up for growth.
Total package value: $1,140. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your business and support Safe Families for Children!
Includes bubbles, a popsicle maker, and an Air City 360 kids basket—everything needed for endless giggles, cool treats, and active play all summer long! Value $60
Experience la dolce vita with this delicious assortment—wine, pasta, sauce, olives, tiramisu wafers, espresso beans, and cookies. A true taste of Italy in every bite and sip. Value: $75
Savor gourmet flavors from AdventHealth’s Manna Restaurant in Castle Rock—featuring snow oysters, local honey, fresh coffee, cookies, jerky and $40 in gift vouchers for even more delicious dining. Value: $125
2-Session Rolfing
The purpose of Rolfing is to restore the body's natural balance by releasing tension and restrictions in the fascia, thereby treating pain and other symptoms. Certified Rolfing practitioners use their hands, knuckles, elbows, and other techniques to "release, realign, and balance the whole body". This approach helps to improve posture, reduce pain and stress, and enhance overall well-being. Value $281
Everything you need to dig in! This set includes a planter, seeds, gloves, leaf hand rakes, and a bulb planter—perfect for growing beauty from the ground up.Value:$60
Add shade, beauty, and long-lasting value to your home with a professionally installed deciduous tree. Perfect for creating curb appeal or enhancing your outdoor living space, this package includes one hardy, nursery-grown tree (species chosen to suit your yard and climate) along with expert installation to ensure proper planting and care. Watch your tree grow year after year as a lasting reminder of your support for Safe Families for Children! Value $1000
Celebrate in style with an adorable wooden high chair, perfect for holiday photos and mealtime memories—plus festive “Baby’s First Christmas” goodies to make it even more special! Value:$75
This charming macramé hanging swing is perfect for little ones—cozy, stylish, and complete with an adorable plush bear for extra snuggles and smiles! Value:$50.00
Transform your look with salon-quality haircare products paired with a premium flat iron. From nourishing treatments to sleek, flawless styles, this set has everything you need to achieve that just-left-the-salon confidence at home. Value: $400
A luxe collection of Amika and Aquage haircare favorites—packed with nourishing formulas and styling essentials for healthy, gorgeous hair every day. Value $200
Indulge in relaxation with a $50 Woodhouse Spa gift card, paired with mini bottles of champagne—the perfect treat for a little pampering and celebration. Value: 75
Elevate your brand with a custom logo from Studio 2D. This package includes a professional design consultation, multiple creative concepts, and polished final files—crafted to capture your vision and make a lasting impression.Value: $1800
Treat him to self-care with this basket of Suavecito grooming products—premium essentials for looking sharp, feeling fresh, and smelling great. Vallue$75
A refreshing collection of Tea Tree essentials in a compact basket—perfect for cleansing, invigorating, and revitalizing from head to toe.
Value:75
Indulge in sixty minutes of pure relaxation with a professional massage—perfect for easing tension, restoring balance, and refreshing body and mind.Value: $100
Refresh and invigorate with this full-size collection of Tea Tree products—perfect for cleansing, revitalizing, and awakening the senses from head to toe.Value $225
