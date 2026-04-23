Childrens Harbor

Hosted by

Childrens Harbor

About this event

Safe Harbor Awards Gala

700 Conference Center Dr

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

General Admission
$100
Available until Sep 1
Premier Sponsor
$750

2 Tickets To Gala

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure

Premier Sponsor
$1,000

2 Tickets To Gala

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure

Live Recognition at Gala

Premier Sponsor
$2,500

4 Tickets To Gala

Social Media Recognition with Logo (3-day Lead)

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)

Insert in Customized Gift Bags

Website Recognition with Logo (4-week Lead)

Social Media Recognition with Logo (4-week Lead)

Press Release Print Recognition

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala

Executive Sponsor
$10,000

Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)

Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests

Nominee Gift Bag Insert

Website Recognition with Logo (8 Week Lead)

Social Media Recognition with Logo (8 Week Lead)

Press Release Print Recognition with Logo

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement

Executive Sponsor
$15,000

Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)

Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert

Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)

Logo Placement at all Tables

Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests

Nominee Gift Bag Insert

Website Recognition with Logo (12 Week Lead)

Social Media Recognition with Logo (12 Week Lead)

Press Release Print Recognition with Logo

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement

Executive Sponsor
$25,000

Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)

PTA Table/Gift Bag Sponsor - Premier Recognition at Gala

Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert

Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)

Logo Placement at all Event Tables

Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests

Nominee Gift Bag Insert

Website Recognition with Logo (12-week Lead)

Social Media Recognition with Logo (12-week Lead)

Press Release Print Recognition with Logo

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement

Title Sponsor
$50,000

Prominent Logo Presence at Gala (Step and Repeat, Banners, etc.)

Recognition as Keynote Speaker Sponsor

Title Sponsor Mention during both WAVY TV Interviews

Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)

Remarks Opportunity at Gala (Intro Spotlight on Educators and Faculty Staff Tables)

CH Educators Table/Gift Bag Sponsor (10 Tickets) - Premier Recognition at Event

CH Faculty & Staff Table/Gift Bag Sponsor (10 Tickets) - Premier Recognition at Event

Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert

Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)

Logo Placement at all Tables

Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests

Nominee Gift Bag Insert

Title Sponsor Announcement June 2026

Website Recognition with Logo (5-month Lead)

Social Media Recognition with Logo (5-month Lead)

Social Media Video Announcement of Keynote Speaker & Nominees (Logo Placement)

Press Release Print Recognition with Logo

Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo

Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement

Event Recap Social Media Mentions

Recognition in Annual Report


Facility Naming Rights

Children's Harbor Playground or Play Zone Naming Rights (Center of Choice)(6) Months Marketing Rollout

Prominent Recognition at Gala (October)

Ribbon Cutting Event December 2026

Monthly Social Media Mentions October 2026 - March 2027

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