Safe Harbor Awards Gala

Hosted by
About this event
2 Tickets To Gala
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure
2 Tickets To Gala
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure
Live Recognition at Gala
4 Tickets To Gala
Social Media Recognition with Logo (3-day Lead)
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala
Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)
Insert in Customized Gift Bags
Website Recognition with Logo (4-week Lead)
Social Media Recognition with Logo (4-week Lead)
Press Release Print Recognition
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala
Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)
Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests
Nominee Gift Bag Insert
Website Recognition with Logo (8 Week Lead)
Social Media Recognition with Logo (8 Week Lead)
Press Release Print Recognition with Logo
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement
Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)
Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert
Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)
Logo Placement at all Tables
Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests
Nominee Gift Bag Insert
Website Recognition with Logo (12 Week Lead)
Social Media Recognition with Logo (12 Week Lead)
Press Release Print Recognition with Logo
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement
Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)
PTA Table/Gift Bag Sponsor - Premier Recognition at Gala
Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert
Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)
Logo Placement at all Event Tables
Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests
Nominee Gift Bag Insert
Website Recognition with Logo (12-week Lead)
Social Media Recognition with Logo (12-week Lead)
Press Release Print Recognition with Logo
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement
Prominent Logo Presence at Gala (Step and Repeat, Banners, etc.)
Recognition as Keynote Speaker Sponsor
Title Sponsor Mention during both WAVY TV Interviews
Full Table at Gala (10 Tickets)
Remarks Opportunity at Gala (Intro Spotlight on Educators and Faculty Staff Tables)
CH Educators Table/Gift Bag Sponsor (10 Tickets) - Premier Recognition at Event
CH Faculty & Staff Table/Gift Bag Sponsor (10 Tickets) - Premier Recognition at Event
Keynote Speaker Gift Bag Insert
Media Mentions (TV / Radio Ads & Interviews)
Logo Placement at all Tables
Gift Bag Insert for all 200 Guests
Nominee Gift Bag Insert
Title Sponsor Announcement June 2026
Website Recognition with Logo (5-month Lead)
Social Media Recognition with Logo (5-month Lead)
Social Media Video Announcement of Keynote Speaker & Nominees (Logo Placement)
Press Release Print Recognition with Logo
Print Recognition in Gala Event Brochure with Logo
Live Recognition at Gala and Company Announcement
Event Recap Social Media Mentions
Recognition in Annual Report
Facility Naming Rights
Children's Harbor Playground or Play Zone Naming Rights (Center of Choice)(6) Months Marketing Rollout
Prominent Recognition at Gala (October)
Ribbon Cutting Event December 2026
Monthly Social Media Mentions October 2026 - March 2027
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!