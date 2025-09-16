Safe Harbor Destination Raffle

1.The Verandah Antigua

Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends' getaway or just looking to escape and leave the world behind.





All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included.





2 .Galley Bay Resort & Spa

A 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award-winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersport, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa. The winner receives luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room.





All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306 $323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort blackout dates do not apply however, minimum 7-night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Air transportation is not included.





3.Hammock Cove Antigua

Provides Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa. Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, this intimate villa resort provides a truly indulgent and customizable holiday for discerning travelers. All 41 private single-story villas are equipped with king beds, “infinity edge” plunge pool, spacious private terrace overlooking stunning turquoise waters, pickleball courts, personal guest ambassador, Michelin-Star Chef — Gourmet Dining and personal cocktail lounge





All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking. Air transportation is not included.









4.Los Establos Boutique Resort - Boquete, Panama

Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.





All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included.





5.Pineapple Beach Club Antigua

The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. This package provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room.





All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included.





6.St. James Club & Villas Antigua

Experience a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Two magnificent white sand beaches, six pools, four distinct restaurants, non-motorized water sports, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment. St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.





This Certificate provides Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,200 per room depending on dates of travel) at St. James’s Club & Villas. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included.





7.The Club Barbados

The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.





This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included.











































































































