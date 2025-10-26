Safe Haven Ministries International Shop

Brown tote with burned dogwoods
$150

This heavy-duty tote is unlined but the leather is quite sturdy. It is a bag that will last and last... Cross-body strap (removable), is included. Dogwood flowers were burned on the pocket by Diba. Approximate size 11.5wx10hx2"d

Burgandy tote with zipper
$150

This is our largest tote. The leather is superior and this comes with a top zipper. The interior is lined with leather as well. The color in the center picture is the most accurate.

Burgundy tote with cross-body strap
$150

This tote was made with the same leather as our largest burgundy tote but is not as wide. It has a cross-body strap included. Lined with leather as well.

Cream "phone purse" with burned tulips
$65

This style was designed with our cell phones in mind. Fits a bit more as well! Fully lined with leather inside as well. One outside and one inside pocket.

Burgundy "phone purse"
$60

This style was designed with our cell phones in mind. Fits a bit more as well! Fully lined with leather inside as well. One outside and one inside pocket.

Brown "phone purse" with burned tulips
$65

This style was designed with our cell phones in mind. Fits a bit more as well! Fully lined with leather inside as well. One outside and one inside pocket.

Aqua small purse with gold chain
$50

This little cutie is made with lovely aqua leather and lined with white leather.

Tan panda coin purse
$15

Panda coin purses come in different colors. All leather. Snap closure.

Brown panda coin purse
$15

Panda coin purses come in 3 different colors. All leather. Snap closure.

White panda coin purse
$15

Panda coin purses come in 4 different colors. All leather. Snap closure.

Shiny off-white panda coin purse (Copy)
$15

Panda coin purses come in 4 different colors. All leather. Snap closure.

Small square ocean earrings
$15

Leather earrings. Hand painted.

Rectangle ocean earrings
$15

Leather earrings. Hand painted. Sterling fittings.

Small ladybug earrings
$7

Hand-painted leather earrings.

Small pink coin purse
$7

Small leather coin purse. Hand burned by Diba. About the size of a credit card (will fit inside)

Small notebook cover. Praying girl.
$12

Small leather notebook cover. Hand burned by Diba. Approximately 2.5 x 4". Small paper notebook available on Amazon or in many stores.

Small notebook cover. Praying boy.
$12

Small leather notebook cover. Hand burned by Diba. Approximately 2.5 x 4". Small paper notebook available on Amazon or in many stores.

Purse. Blue tongue with decorative holes
$150

All leather. Lined in the same leather. Very unique! This one took a long time to put together! Very well made.

Purse. Blue tongue on aqua.
$125

All leather. Lined with light blue leather. Very unique!

Cross-body wallet, soft lemon yellow
$55

All leather. Made to fit phone, credit cards and money. Approximate size 8.5"x5".

Cross-body wallet light green
$55

All leather. Made to fit phone, credit cards and money. Approximate size 8.5"x5".

Cross-body wallet with tulips
$60

All leather. Made to fit phone, credit cards and money. Tulips burned into leather by Diba. Approximate size 8.5"wx5"h.

Cross-body wallet with sides. Brown/blue
$65

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Cross-body wallet with sides. Denim blue
$65

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Cross-body wallet with sides, champaign, soft
$55

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Cross-body wallet with sides, yellow/black
$65

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Cross-body wallet with sides. Maroon/purple, soft
$55

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. This is the wallet on top of the blue one in the picture of many colors. (color more accurate). Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Cross-body wallet with sides. Maroon/red
$65

This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. This is the wallet on top in the picture of many colors. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d

Medium leather tote with cross strap. Blue
$150

This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Long strap for ease of travel included. Fully lined with creamy leather! Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d

Medium tote with cross strap. Textured brown with flowers
$150

This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Long strap for ease of travel included. Dogwood flowers burned on pocket. Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d

Medium tote in light green
$110

This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Fully lined with white leather. Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d

Notebook or Bible cover with burned cross
$30

Leather cover. Dimensions coming soon!

