Safe Haven Ministries International Shop

This heavy-duty tote is unlined but the leather is quite sturdy. It is a bag that will last and last... Cross-body strap (removable), is included. Dogwood flowers were burned on the pocket by Diba. Approximate size 11.5wx10hx2"d
This is our largest tote. The leather is superior and this comes with a top zipper. The interior is lined with leather as well. The color in the center picture is the most accurate.
This tote was made with the same leather as our largest burgundy tote but is not as wide. It has a cross-body strap included. Lined with leather as well.
This style was designed with our cell phones in mind. Fits a bit more as well! Fully lined with leather inside as well. One outside and one inside pocket.
This little cutie is made with lovely aqua leather and lined with white leather.
Panda coin purses come in different colors. All leather. Snap closure.
Leather earrings. Hand painted.
Leather earrings. Hand painted. Sterling fittings.
Hand-painted leather earrings.
Small leather coin purse. Hand burned by Diba. About the size of a credit card (will fit inside)
Small leather notebook cover. Hand burned by Diba. Approximately 2.5 x 4". Small paper notebook available on Amazon or in many stores.
All leather. Lined in the same leather. Very unique! This one took a long time to put together! Very well made.
All leather. Lined with light blue leather. Very unique!
All leather. Made to fit phone, credit cards and money. Approximate size 8.5"x5".
All leather. Made to fit phone, credit cards and money. Tulips burned into leather by Diba. Approximate size 8.5"wx5"h.
This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d
This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. This is the wallet on top of the blue one in the picture of many colors. (color more accurate). Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d
This is made like the original cross-body wallets but with sides added to accommodate thicker phones. This is the wallet on top in the picture of many colors. Approximate size 8.5wx5hx1.5"d
This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Long strap for ease of travel included. Fully lined with creamy leather! Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d
This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Long strap for ease of travel included. Dogwood flowers burned on pocket. Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d
This tote fits an ipad and and more and is great for travel. Fully lined with white leather. Approximate size 11.5wx9.5hx2"d
Leather cover. Dimensions coming soon!
