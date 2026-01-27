SAFE HAVEN POCKETBOOK BINGO FUNDRAISER

Pocketbook Bingo to benefit Safe Haven Animal Shelter & Wildlife Center's project and mission to open it's doors. $50.00 Admission fee grants you entrance to Bingo along with one sheet(bingo card) to each of the 10 games. (More cards available for purchase at event) Food and drink available for purchase. Limited seats so get your tickets today! If seats available, tickets will be sold at the door for additional $5.00