Community Alternatives To Violence Inc

Hosted by

Community Alternatives To Violence Inc

About this event

Safe Homes, Stronger Together Paint Berkeley Springs Purple Display Contest Entry

Berkeley Springs

WV 25411, USA

Business or Individual Entry
$25

Displays must be located in or near Berkeley Springs and accessible to the public — whether it’s a storefront, porch, lobby, or garden fence.

If you would like to ALSO contribute towards the gift baskets for contest winners, please choose BOTH ticket options.

Business or Individual - Goods/Service Donation
Free

Choose this option if you intend to donate towards the gift baskets for contest winners in lieu of $25 entry fee

Non-Profit or Community Group
Free

Join in the fun and 20% of all donations raised by your organization will be given back to your cause! Displays must be located in or near Berkeley Springs and accessible to the public — whether it’s a storefront, porch, lobby, or garden fence.

Paper Chain of Hope
$5

Add your name to a growing chain for a $5 donation. Each link symbolizes a community coming together — person by person, home by home.

In Loving Memory
$20

Honor someone impacted by domestic violence with a donation in their name — recognized throughout the campaign and at the closing event.

Add a donation for Community Alternatives To Violence Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!