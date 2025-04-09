eventClosed

Safe Horizon Silent Auction

Gourmet Dining on Demand – $250 Wonder Gift Card item
Gourmet Dining on Demand – $250 Wonder Gift Card
$75

Enjoy a $250 gift card to Wonder — a new kind of food hall where you’ll find a collection of restaurants created with some of the world’s best chefs. Explore diverse cuisines through the Wonder app and order for delivery, pickup, or dine-in at one of their locations. This gift card is perfect for treating yourself or hosting a delicious meal with friends or family. Generously donated by Wonder.
The Best Workout in the World - Barry's 5-Class Pack & Merch item
The Best Workout in the World - Barry's 5-Class Pack & Merch
$75

A 5-pack of classes to experience the original strength and cardio interval workout – an immersive, high energy workout that’s as effective as it is fun.
Everyday Korean Eats - Sopo $50 Gift Card item
Everyday Korean Eats - Sopo $50 Gift Card
$20

A collective of Korean flavor aficionados, united by our belief that food is one of the best parts of our culture. Whether you're looking to build your own plate of Korean BBQ and banchan from an array of proteins, sauces and sides, or watch your kimbap being rolled to order, Sopo, which translates to ‘small parcels,’ puts familiar Korean favorites in easy reach.
Become a Chef - $200 to the Institute of Culinary Education item
Become a Chef - $200 to the Institute of Culinary Education
$60

Unleash your culinary creativity with a $200 gift card to the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), where home cooks and food lovers alike come to level up their skills. Whether you're dreaming of perfect pasta, mastering French pastry, or shaking up craft cocktails, ICE offers hands-on classes taught by world-class chefs in a state-of-the-art kitchen setting.
Curated Collection of Scent, Skincare & Sparkle item
Curated Collection of Scent, Skincare & Sparkle
$350

This stunning basket is filled with iconic fragrances, luxury skincare, and timeless jewelry—an indulgent blend of elegance and self-expression. With the fragrance collection alone valued at over $700, this is a rare opportunity to experience the finest in scent and style. FEATURED BRANDS: Frederic Malle Parfums de Marly Phlur Awe Inspired Korres Rowan + Fields DS & Durga Dior Pdpaoila From rare perfumes to radiant accessories, this gift basket is an exquisite treat for the senses.
Luxury Beauty Bundle & Bonus Naghedi Bag item
Luxury Beauty Bundle & Bonus Naghedi Bag
$350

This carefully curated basket includes a full suite of premium skincare and makeup essentials—plus a stylish Naghedi bag and a bonus candle to elevate your self-care routine. Featuring cult-favorite brands and glow-enhancing products, this collection is a full of gems. BRANDS INCLUDED: Korres Trinny London Kora Organics Purlisse Sulwhasoo Naghedi Unbox beauty favorites from across the globe and treat yourself (or someone else!) to glowing skin, radiant color, and elevated essentials.
Professional Portrait Session by Averie Ann item
Professional Portrait Session by Averie Ann
$50

Averie Cole is more than a photographer—she’s a storyteller. With over 15 years of experience behind the lens, Averie is known for her ability to capture real, unscripted moments that make every subject feel seen. Whether you’re updating a LinkedIn profile, refreshing a personal brand, or simply want to celebrate yourself, Averie’s intuitive, documentary-style approach ensures every image is natural, powerful, and deeply resonant.
