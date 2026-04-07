S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E.™ Therapeutic Experience Candle Collection FUNDRAISER

About this event
There are moments when you’ve been holding so much… for so long.
Exhale was created for that moment.
This candle is more than a scent—it’s a pause. A gentle invitation to slow down, breathe deeply, and release what you’ve been carrying in silence.
As the flame burns, allow yourself to sit with this question:
What have I been holding in that I need to release?
Some things were never meant to be carried this long.
Release was created for the moments when you’re ready to let go,of the weight, the silence, the emotions that no longer serve you.
This candle invites you into a space of honesty and surrender.
Not to rush the process… but to honor it.
As the flame burns, give yourself permission to ask:
What am I ready to release today?
There is a difference between being somewhere and truly feeling safe.
I Feel S.A.F.E. was created to be a gentle reminder that safety is not just a place,it’s a feeling you deserve to experience within yourself.
As this candle burns, allow its glow to create a space where you can be fully present,without pressure, without performance, without fear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!