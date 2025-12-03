Safe Tails Animal Rescue Annual Christmas Raffle

We have a selection of beautiful small gift baskets and specialty items up for grabs — perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself!





These items include themed baskets, handmade goods, local favorites, self-care items, treats, décor, and more. Each one has been thoughtfully curated and donated to support our mission.





💫 How It Works:





Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win any of our small baskets or featured items.

Drop your tickets into the specific item(s) you want to win.

Enter as many times as you’d like — more tickets = better odds!

Winners will be drawn at the end of the STAR Christmas Market (you do not need to be present to win).

All proceeds support Safe Tails Animal Rescue









These smaller prizes may be little — but they’re packed with charm!





Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚



