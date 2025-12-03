Safe Tails Animal Rescue Corp

Hosted by

Safe Tails Animal Rescue Corp

About this raffle

Safe Tails Animal Rescue Annual Christmas Raffle

Small Basket and Item Raffle - 10 Tickets
$8

We have a selection of beautiful small gift baskets and specialty items up for grabs — perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself!


These items include themed baskets, handmade goods, local favorites, self-care items, treats, décor, and more. Each one has been thoughtfully curated and donated to support our mission.


💫 How It Works:


  • Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win any of our small baskets or featured items.
  • Drop your tickets into the specific item(s) you want to win.
  • Enter as many times as you’d like — more tickets = better odds!
  • Winners will be drawn at the end of the STAR Christmas Market (you do not need to be present to win).
  • All proceeds support Safe Tails Animal Rescue



These smaller prizes may be little — but they’re packed with charm!


Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚


Small Basket and Item Raffle - 1 Ticket
$1

We have a selection of beautiful small gift baskets and specialty items up for grabs — perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself!


These items include themed baskets, handmade goods, local favorites, self-care items, treats, décor, and more. Each one has been thoughtfully curated and donated to support our mission.


💫 How It Works:


  • Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win any of our small baskets or featured items.
  • Drop your tickets into the specific item(s) you want to win.
  • Enter as many times as you’d like — more tickets = better odds!
  • Winners will be drawn at the end of the STAR Christmas Market (you do not need to be present to win).
  • All proceeds support Safe Tails Animal Rescue



These smaller prizes may be little — but they’re packed with charm!


Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚


Big Basket and Item Raffle - 1 Ticket
$3

We’re giving away some incredible high-value prizes, and this is your chance to take one home!


Each raffle ticket gives you an entry to win one of our featured big-ticket items, generously donated to support our event and mission. Prizes may include luxury gift baskets, experience packages, electronics, event tickets, and more!


🔥 How It Works:


  • Purchase as many tickets as you’d like — every ticket increases your chances!
  • All tickets go into the drawing for our big featured items.
  • Winners will be drawn at the end of the event (you do not need to be present to win).
  • All proceeds support Safe Tails Animal Rescue

Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚


Big Basket and Items Raffle - 5 Tickets
$12

We’re giving away some incredible high-value prizes, and this is your chance to take one home!


Each raffle ticket gives you an entry to win one of our featured big-ticket items, generously donated to support our event and mission. Prizes may include luxury gift baskets, experience packages, electronics, event tickets, and more!


🔥 How It Works:


  • Purchase as many tickets as you’d like — every ticket increases your chances!
  • All tickets go into the drawing for our big featured items.
  • Winners will be drawn at the end of the event (you do not need to be present to win).
  • All proceeds support Safe Tails Animal Rescue

Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚

50/50 Raffle - 1 Ticket
$5

Enter our 50/50 raffle for a chance to take home half of the total pot! The more tickets purchased, the bigger the winnings grow.


💥 How It Works:


  • Tickets are sold throughout the event.
  • All sales go into one prize pot.
  • At the end of the event, one winner is drawn.
  • The winner takes home 50%, and the remaining 50% goes directly toward supporting Jollycations and Brew-BQ Fest community programs.



It’s an easy way to give back — and you might walk away with a hefty cash prize!


Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚


Add a donation for Safe Tails Animal Rescue Corp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!