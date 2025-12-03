Safe Tails Animal Rescue Annual Christmas Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
We have a selection of beautiful small gift baskets and specialty items up for grabs — perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself!
These items include themed baskets, handmade goods, local favorites, self-care items, treats, décor, and more. Each one has been thoughtfully curated and donated to support our mission.
💫 How It Works:
These smaller prizes may be little — but they’re packed with charm!
Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚
We’re giving away some incredible high-value prizes, and this is your chance to take one home!
Each raffle ticket gives you an entry to win one of our featured big-ticket items, generously donated to support our event and mission. Prizes may include luxury gift baskets, experience packages, electronics, event tickets, and more!
🔥 How It Works:
Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚
Enter our 50/50 raffle for a chance to take home half of the total pot! The more tickets purchased, the bigger the winnings grow.
💥 How It Works:
It’s an easy way to give back — and you might walk away with a hefty cash prize!
Good luck, and thank you for supporting our cause! ❤️🐾💚
