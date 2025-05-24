Annual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
As an Annual Member, you get: -Unlimited Access to All Classes: Enjoy a full year of learning across various activities and programs. -Complimentary Snacks: Stay energized with nutritious snacks available during all classes. -Discounted Pricing for Events: Access exclusive discounts on special events and field trips for memorable experiences at lower costs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!