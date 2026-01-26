Safety Harbor Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Safety Harbor Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Inc

About this event

Safety Harbor Tour of Homes

536 Philippe Pkwy

Safety Harbor, FL 34695, USA

General Admission
$25

Tickets may be available on the day of the event if capacity allows; however, advance purchase is strongly recommended as this is a limited-capacity event.

Friend of the Tour
$100

Show your support for the Safety Harbor Chamber Foundation by becoming a Friend of the Tour. This $100 program sponsorship helps fund the Foundation’s community programs and student scholarships. As a thank you, your name will be listed in the official Tour of Homes program.

Please note: This sponsorship does not include admission to the Tour of Homes.

Add a donation for Safety Harbor Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Inc

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