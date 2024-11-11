eventClosed

Safety Patrol Fundraiser - Pizza Lunch 1/17

Pizza Lunch (1 slice)
$4
Includes one slice of cheese pizza and a juice box.
Pizza Lunch (2 slices)
$7
Includes two slices of cheese pizza and a juice box.
Donation
$1
The safety patrols are raising money for their Washington D.C. trip.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing