Safety Swing & Summer Fling

Turn it up a notch with a VIP experience. Recharge in the VIP Lounge with premium drinks, extra perks, and a place to kick back between challenges. You’ll also get exclusive access to a meet and greet with Blackwater Railroad Company—because every great summer event deserves a little backstage moment. Even better? Your upgrade helps fuel the Alaska Safety Alliance Training Scholarship, supporting the next generation of Alaska’s workforce. Because if you’re going to play, you might as well play VIP.