Safety Swing & Summer Fling

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About this event
Register your 4-person crew - you'll make your way across the course together! Nine fun-filled stops include golf-inspired contests, safety-themed games, and sponsored Signature Event Challenges designed to keep the energy high and the competition friendly! Earn stamps along the way, collect raffle entries, compete for prizes and, of course, claim ultimate bragging rights for your crew. Spots are limited to just 50 teams—secure yours early.
Turn it up a notch with a VIP experience. Recharge in the VIP Lounge with premium drinks, extra perks, and a place to kick back between challenges. You’ll also get exclusive access to a meet and greet with Blackwater Railroad Company—because every great summer event deserves a little backstage moment. Even better? Your upgrade helps fuel the Alaska Safety Alliance Training Scholarship, supporting the next generation of Alaska’s workforce. Because if you’re going to play, you might as well play VIP.
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