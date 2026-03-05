Sage Canyon Autism Foundation's Silent Auction

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Get ready for an unforgettable summer night of live music! This package includes two tickets to see O.A.R. at the beautiful Sandy Amphitheater on August 21 at 5:30 PM. Known for their energetic performances and fan-favorite hits like “Shattered” and “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,” O.A.R. always delivers a feel-good show you won’t want to miss.
Grab a friend, soak in a summer evening under the stars, and enjoy a night of great music and great vibes!
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Catch some air and carve the slopes with this bundle! Includes two lift tickets to Snowbird Resort, perfect for a day of skiing or snowboarding with a friend. Whether you’re chasing fresh powder or just looking for a fun mountain adventure, this bundle is your ticket to hitting the slopes in style!
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Want some IRL fun for you and your kids? This bundle has you covered! Explore feathered friends at Tracy Aviary, bounce your energy out at Altitude Trampoline Park, and play to your heart’s content at Boondocks. Then, treat the whole crew to sweet delights with Crumbl and Swig gift cards. It’s screen-free adventure and sugar-fueled smiles all in one!
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Treat yourself (or someone special) to a day of relaxation, movement, and indulgence! This bundle includes five passes to Crystal Hot Springs for a soak in soothing mineral waters, plus gift cards to Mountain Yoga Sandy to stretch, breathe, and recharge. Refuel with a $50 gift card to Waffle Love and find your next great read with a $15 gift card to The King's English Bookshop.
A perfect bundle for self-care that soothes the body, mind, and soul!
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Escape to the stunning red rock landscapes of Moab with this ultimate adventure bundle! Enjoy a 2-night stay at Sunflower Hill Inn, a charming B&B connected to the Heron School, a local private school for autistic teens. Your stay at the inn directly supports the school’s programs.
Get your adrenaline pumping with a half-day rafting trip for two through Castle Valley, from Mild 2 Wild, then explore the backcountry with a one-day UTV or Jeep rental from Cliffhanger Jeep Rentals.
From scenic floats to off-road thrills, this bundle is the perfect Moab adventure for couples, friends, or anyone looking to make unforgettable memories!
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Press pause on the busy and reconnect with what matters most. This bundle includes two 90-minute Renew & Reconnect Couples Workshops designed to help partners strengthen communication, rebuild connection, and rediscover what brought them together in the first place. Then keep the spark going with delicious date nights using $150 in gift cards to Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar and Antica Sicilia.
Connection, conversation, and incredible food—everything you need for a meaningful night out together.
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Let your little dancer shine! This delightful bundle includes two months of free tuition at Tutu School, where young dancers can twirl, leap, and build confidence in a joyful ballet environment. After class, celebrate those graceful moves with a $50 gift card to Crumbl Cookies for some well-earned sweet treats.
Perfect for the tiny ballerina (and their cheering section)! 🩰🍪
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Spark creativity and curiosity with this fun-filled bundle for imaginative kids!
Enjoy four passes to explore Thanksgiving Point, where discovery and hands-on learning await. Then roll up your sleeves for a Try-It-Out Pottery Class at Art Haus with two seats to create something uniquely your own. After all that creativity, celebrate with a sweet reward—a $50 gift card to Gourmandise for delicious treats.
Science, art, and sweets—this bundle is the perfect recipe for a memorable family adventure!
Starting bid
Ready to send it on the trails? This bundle sets you up for an unforgettable ride with two one-day mountain bike passes to Deer Valley Resort, one of Utah’s premier lift-served mountain biking destinations.
Stay hydrated on the climbs and descents with a pair of hydration packs, then celebrate a day of shredding with a delicious meal using a $50 gift certificate to Vertical Diner.
Crush the vert, hit the berms, and refuel in style—this bundle is perfect for the trail-loving adventurer!
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Enjoy a day surrounded by beauty and nature with this charming bundle! Explore the lush landscapes of Red Butte Garden with included passes, then savor a delicious picnic basket from Great Harvest Bread Co. while taking in the scenery.
Perfect for a relaxing afternoon with family, friends, or that special someone—fresh air, flowers, and tasty treats all in one!
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Create unforgettable moments together with our “Making Family Memories” bundle—perfect for adventure, laughter, and a little delicious fuel along the way!
Start with a $200 gift certificate to High Country Adventure, where your family can experience the thrill of rafting down the scenic Provo River or the winding Weber River. Whether you're seeking excitement or just a peaceful float surrounded by nature, it’s an experience you won’t forget.
When the air turns crisp, enjoy seasonal fun with passes to Cornbelly's—a fall favorite packed with activities, laughter, and all the cozy autumn vibes.
And to top it all off, refuel with a gift card to Chipotle—because every great adventure deserves a great meal.
Bid on this bundle and give your family the gift of time together, new experiences, and lasting memories.
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Ready to level up your fitness? This bundle has everything you need to get moving! Enjoy two personal training sessions with Everyday Fitness and one month of running coaching with Mel On A Run, LLC to help you build strength, improve your form, and stay motivated. You’ll also score workout gear from SCHEELS to keep you looking and feeling your best while you sweat.
Whether you’re just getting started or chasing a new personal record, this bundle will have you up in the gym workin’ on your fitness!
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Make a splash with this thrilling adventure for two! Enjoy a one-day rafting trip with OARS Rafting Company. This trip takes you through scenic Split Mountain Canyon, departing from Vernal, where you’ll navigate exciting rapids and take in breathtaking canyon scenery. Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to add a little adrenaline—and a lot of fun—to their summer!
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Cheer on the Utes all season long with this ultimate fan package from University of Utah Athletics! This bundle includes season ticket vouchers for Utah Utes women's basketball and Utah Red Rocks gymnastics, plus a set of single-game tickets to a non-conference game for Utah Utes men's basketball.
From buzzer-beaters on the court to jaw-dropping routines on the mat, this bundle is perfect for the die-hard Utes fan ready to experience the excitement of college athletics all year long. Go Utes!
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Skip the stress and dive into relaxation! This bundle includes a private or small group yoga session led by Tarah Neujahr Bryan of Spinebender Yoga, designed to help you breathe, stretch, and reset.
This bundle also includes __________ (Yoga Gear).
And, after your personalized yoga class, indulge in delicious sweet treats for a well-earned reward. Perfect for anyone craving a little “me time” and a big dose of bliss.
Starting bid
Turn haircut chaos into a calm experience! This bundle includes a gift certificate to Innovative Studio, the go-to salon in the SLC area for sensory-friendly haircuts that make trims easier for kids (and parents). After the cut, celebrate the victory with a $25 Cold Stone Creamery gift card for some well-earned ice cream on the way home. 🍦✂️
Perfect for parents looking to make haircuts stress-free—and maybe even fun!
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