Sage Canyon Autism Foundation's Silent Auction

Get ready for an unforgettable summer night of live music! This package includes two tickets to see O.A.R. at the beautiful Sandy Amphitheater on August 21 at 5:30 PM. Known for their energetic performances and fan-favorite hits like “Shattered” and “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,” O.A.R. always delivers a feel-good show you won’t want to miss.





Grab a friend, soak in a summer evening under the stars, and enjoy a night of great music and great vibes!