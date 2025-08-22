Sager Lodge #513 Shop

Full Color Coin with Current Lodge and Previous Lodge. Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Sager Lodge #513.
Bronze Coin with Current Lodge and Previous Lodge. Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Sager Lodge #513.
Set option of 1 Full Color Coin, and 1 Bronze Coin.
Silver Pin with State of Ohio Cut-out and 150 years of Sager Lodge #513.
Gold Pin with Gold inlay of Current Lodge years of existence.
Set option of 1 Full Silver Pin, and 1 Bronze Pin with Lodge Building
Bronze Coin Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Sager Lodge #513. Also Commemorating the Bicentennial of Americas Independence.
If this is an online order and you require it to be shipped to you, please select this option.
