Saginaw Athletic Booster Club General Memberships 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Valid until May 28
At the gold level, your $50 membership provides 1 household membership for the 2026-2027 school year. This covers 1-2 parents and all their SHS athletes living in the same household, plus 2 adult t-shirts and 1 vinyl decal.
Valid until May 28
At the red level, your $35 membership provides 1 household membership for the 2025-2026 school year. This covers 1-2 parents and all their SHS athletes living in the same household.
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