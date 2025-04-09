Saginaw Athletic Booster Club General Memberships 2025-2026

Gold Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

At the gold level, your $50 membership provides 1 household membership for the 2025-2026 school year. This covers 1-2 parents and all their SHS athletes living in the same household, plus 2 adult t-shirts and 1 vinyl decal.

Red Membership
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

At the red level, your $35 membership provides 1 household membership for the 2025-2026 school year. This covers 1-2 parents and all their SHS athletes living in the same household.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing