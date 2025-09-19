Hosted by

SAHS Boys Hockey Blueline Club

SAHS Boys Hockey Silent Auction 2025

123 2nd St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, USA

$100 Lake Elmo Inn Gift Card item
$30

$100 Gift Card to the Lake Elmo Inn.

3442 Lake Elmo Drive N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

https://lakeelmoinn.com/

Candied Bacon for 1 year + Smilin' Moose Gift Card item
Candied Bacon for 1 year + Smilin' Moose Gift Card
$60

Free Bacon for 1 year (market value: $180) from Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson, WI, plust a $25 gift card to the Smilin' Moose.


Value $205.00

$150 to Olio - Bayport, MN item
$40

$150 Gift Card to Olio

338 5th Ave N., Bayport, MN

All things Stillwater - Stillwater Sweater and Trolley Tour item
All things Stillwater - Stillwater Sweater and Trolley Tour
$40

Get this adorable Stillwater sweater

Choose your size...and wear it all season! Plus a gift certificate to Stillwater Trolley - good for two adult tickets through the end of 2026. 400 Nelson St E, Stillwater, MN 55082

Value: $130

Donated by: Teresa Berg and Stillwater Trolley


Wishing I Was Fishing Basket item
$50

A fun ice-fishing-themed basket that includes a Shakespeare Fuel Ice Fishing Reel & Rod combo, Jiffy 5-inch ladle lightweight chipper dipper, Champion Sports 6 Gallon Bucket with Padded Soft Seat Lid, 45 piece ice fishing jig set, 6" mini needle nose pliers, buffalo plaid throw blanket, Let's Go Fishin' game, cocoa and candy, and original signed copy of Wishing I Was Fishing children's book by Eva Wells.

Value: $150

Donated by: the Wells family

$86 Pet Images Resort Gift Certificate item
$25

Pet Images Resort Gift Certificate. Boarding, grooming and day care.


Value: $86

Pamper Yourself - Nails and Teeth Whitening item
Pamper Yourself - Nails and Teeth Whitening
$60

Includes a Turbo Nails Gift Certificate for $100 plus 10 Opalescence bleaching trays.

Value: $195

Donated by: Turbo Nails and Krista Fatheree - Salute Dental

$100 Aamodt's Apple Orchard Gift Certificate item
$30

Aamodt's Apple Orchard Gift Certificate


Value: $100

Girls Day: $100 Turbo Nails and 7 Vines Winery Tasting item
Girls Day: $100 Turbo Nails and 7 Vines Winery Tasting
$70

Includes a Turbo Nails Gift Certificate for $100, 7 Vines Vineyard and Winery Tasting Experience for Two and bottle of State of Hockey red wine.


Value: $240


F45 Training - 1 month unlimited item
$50

F45 Training - 1 month unlimited at Woodbury or Stillwater locations.


Value: $190

UST vs UND Men's Hockey - 10/12 + St. Paul Tap $25 item
UST vs UND Men's Hockey - 10/12 + St. Paul Tap $25
$35

2 tickets to UST vs UND at Grand Casino Arena on Oct 12th @ 5 pm.

Section 115, row 6, seats 11-12 .

Contact Erik Miller (763-442-7711) for transfer via Ticketmaster.


Plus enjoy a pre-game beverage and games at St. Paul Tap with a $25 gift card and $10 in game play!


Value: $125


Donated by: The Miller Family and Wild Bill's

Acapulco - Margaritas & Apps for 8 people item
$75

Includes:

2 Top Shelf Margaritas per person.

2 cheese sauce apps, 2 guacamole apps, 2 nachos de birria, Chips, black beans & cheese, Fire roasted corn, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with 2 shredded beef taquitos, 1 chimichanga & 1 Quesadilla. Dipping sauces with Nachos: Cheese, Salsa Verde & Birria Broth.

Value: $250

Joseph's - Brunch & Mimosas for 6 people item
$75

Enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas with your closest friends!

Value: $250

Health Nut: Orange Theory and Crisp & Green item
Health Nut: Orange Theory and Crisp & Green
$50

Orange Theory Gift Basket includes:

10 Class Pack, water bottle & towel.

Crisp & Green Gift Basket includes: swag bag & salad deals

Stillwater locations only

Value: $175+

Lakewood Tavern and Wild Bill's Gift Basket item
Lakewood Tavern and Wild Bill's Gift Basket
$25

Lakewood Tavern and Wild Bill's Gift Basket includes:

Lakewood Tavern Hat, coffee mug & $50 gift card and $25 Will Bill's Gift Card.

Value: $100

AllBirds Mens Shoes Size US11 item
$35

Black AllBirds Men's shoes, size US11. No size exchanges.

Value: $125


Donated by: The Carroll family

Car Bar Cooler Gift Basket item
$30

Car Bar Cooler Gift Basket includes:

Igloo Latitude 30 Quart Roller Cooler w/

2 lid cupholders & locking telescoping handle, Bottle Captain Morgan, Bottle Vodka & Mixers.

Value: $110+

Note: This is not the cooler with the Pony logo.

Donated by: The Miller Family

Carhartt Men's Basket item
$60

Carhartt swag includes: Green Carhartt Logo Long Sleeve (Med), Blue Carhartt Short Sleeve Pocket T (Med), Blue Carhartt Hat, Camo Stocking Hat, Orange Stocking Hat, Blue Carhartt Hoodie (Med), Rust Orange Rain Defender Hoodie (Med).

Value: $200+

Note: No Size exchanges


Donated by: The Carroll Family

Carhartt Women's Basket item
$60

Includes: Pink Carhartt Hat, Camo Carhartt Hat, Thick Cream Headband/Ear Warmer, Orange Stripe Stocking Hat , Rain Defender Lightweight Coat (Small), Carhartt 1889 Turquoise Sweatshirt (Small), Lavender long sleeve crew (Med), Turquoise long sleeve v-neck (Small), Lavender quarter zip (Small).

Value: $200+

Note: No Size Exchanges


Donated by: The Carroll Family

LumberYard $100 Off Summer Camp item
$30

$100 toward summer camps at The LumberYard Hockey and Sports Center. 1650 Washington Ave, Stillwater, MN 55082. Valid through 8/21/26.


www.lumberyardsports.com

Afton House Inn Fireplace Suite item
Afton House Inn Fireplace Suite
$75

One night stay at the Afton House Inn Jacuzzi and Fireplace Suite, valid Sunday through Friday. Not valid December 31, 2025.

Value: $235


Donated by: The Jarvis Family

Pony Races Game #1: SILVER LETTERING item
$45

SILVER LETTERING

Custom Pony Horse Racing Game

Custom Board

Pony Pegs

Deck of Cards and Dice

Awesome for the holidays, family game nights and out of town tourneys!

Value: $150

Donated by: The Benson Family

Pony Races Game #2: RED LETTERING item
$45

RED LETTERING

Custom Pony Horse Racing Game

Custom Board

Pony Pegs

Deck of Cards and Dice

Awesome for the holidays, family game nights and out of town tourneys!

Value: $150

Donated by: The Benson Family

Stillwater Ponies Red Igloo Roller Cooler #1 item
Stillwater Ponies Red Igloo Roller Cooler #1
$45

Igloo Latitude 60 Quart Roller Cooler

4 lid cupholders

Locking telescoping handle

Personalized Stillwater Ponies logo - Priceless!

Value: $150

Donated by: The Batchelor family and Threadheads

Stillwater Ponies Red Igloo Roller Cooler #2 item
Stillwater Ponies Red Igloo Roller Cooler #2
$45

Igloo Latitude 60 Quart Roller Cooler

4 lid cupholders

Locking telescoping handle

Personalized Stillwater Ponies logo - Priceless!

Value: $150

Donated by: The Batchelor family and Threadheads

Oral B iO Toothbrush Series 8 item
$75

Oral B iO Toothbrush Series 8

Bag and all of the products


Value: $250

Donated by: Krista Fatheree - Salute Dental

Minnesota Wild Signed Stick 24/25 Team item
$100

Own a piece of the Minnesota Wild! Signed stick from the 24/25 team with a certificate of authenticity from the MN Wild.

A one-of-a-kind item!

Value: Priceless

Donated by: Tom and Aliya Taube

Becky Benson Painting item
$100

Becky Benson is a talented abstract artist known for her intuitive and emotive paintings. Her style is characterized by her use of acrylics and bold, expressive brushstrokes. Her latest exhibit is on display at Stillwater Public Library's gallery and the Stillwater Art Gallery. This one of a kind acrylic Becky Benson Painting is 24 inches x 36 inches.

Value: $700


Donated by: The Benson Family

Bar Hopping in Stillwater: Night on the Town! item
Bar Hopping in Stillwater: Night on the Town!
$40

Enjoy a night out in Stillwater with a $25 gift card each to Lolo, Lolito, and Stillwater Proper, and $50 to Madcapper for a total of $125 in gift cards.

Rec Center - RESERVED Parking Spot Boys High School Games item
$150

Running late for a game - NO problem! We've got you covered with a reserved parking spot for the boys high school home hockey games at the St Croix Rec Center.

Win this auction item and you'll be guaranteed a premier car bar location for ALL 13 home games!

Value: Priceless

MN Wild Game March 19th, 2026 VS Chicago Blackhawks item
$125

Two tickets to the MN Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks game on March 19, 2026

Section 124 Row 5

One of the last home games before the Playoffs.

Value: $400

Donated by: Tom and Aliya Taube

Custom Made Sign from Chris Harvey for your home or cabin item
$40

Chris Harvey will custom-make you a sign for your home or cabin.

Value: $125

Donated by: Chris Harvey

5 Hour Rental at JX Event Center (Grad Party, Family Events) item
$360

5-hour rental for JX Event Center that can be used for an event of your choice, restrictions apply, must be used Sunday-Thursday, food and drink not included, and expires December 31, 2026.

Rental must be available when you schedule.

Value: $2,000

5 Hour Rental at Loft 214 (Grad Party, Family Events, etc.) item
$270

5-hour event rental at Loft 214 that can be used for an event of your choice, restrictions apply.

Must be used Sunday-Thursday. Food and drink are not included and expires December 31st, 2026.

Rental must be available when you schedule.

Value $1,500

$500 towards any TPA on/off ice training item
$125

$500 towards any on/off ice program and TPA offers

https://theplayersacademy.us/


Donated by Stu Ronsberg

$500 for TPA on/off ice training program item
$125

$500 to use towards any on/off program that TPA offers


https://theplayersacademy.us/


Donated by: Stu Ronsberg

$500 towards any TPA on/off ice training item
$125

$500 to use towards any off/on program that TPA offers

https://theplayersacademy.us/


Donated by: Stu Ronsberg

$500 for TPA on/off ice training program item
$125

$500 to use towards any on/off program that TPA offers


https://theplayersacademy.us/


Donated by Stu Rosnberg

ALL Sports - Pull Tab Sports and Heritage Embroidery item
ALL Sports - Pull Tab Sports and Heritage Embroidery
$40

Pull Tab Sports jacket (Mens LG), Pull Tab Sports hat, $50 Lift Bridge gift card, Duke Cannon Deodorant body wash and soap, and Chill Boys Boxers

AND $50 Heritage Embroidery Gift Card


Value: $125+


Donated by: Tom Garrity/Pull Tab Sports and Heritage

Sota Goods item
$35

MN Wild puzzle, tumbler, snapback hat, and stickers from Sota Clothing - 401 Main St., Stillwater, MN

Value: $110

Donated by: The Grilz family

Goldwood Kennel Basket item
$45

$100 gift card to Goldwood Kennel plus toys and goodies for your favorite four-legged friend. 9500 Dellwood Rd Ln N, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Value: $150

Stillwater Night on the Town: PD Pappy's and the LumberJack item
Stillwater Night on the Town: PD Pappy's and the LumberJack
$40

Check out your favorite band at PD Pappy's with a $75 Gift Card and play some games at The LumberJack with a $50 Gift Card (good toward games only).

Value: $125

One Month Unlimited Yoga - S1 Yoga item
$50

Enjoy as many yoga classes as you can in one month at Studio One Yoga, with locations in Stillwater, Roseville and White Bear Lake. https://www.studiooneyoga.com/

Value: $159

Brick & Bourbon and Victoriano's Pizza item
Brick & Bourbon and Victoriano's Pizza
$40

Enjoy a $50 gift card to Brick & Bourbon, plus a bottle of Graffigna Reserve Malbec and $50 pizza gift card and an apron from Victoriano's!


Value: $130

45th Parallel Distillery Tasting for 8 / Bottle of Vodka item
$40

You and 7 of your friends can enjoy a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery just across the river in New Richmond, WI. Plus it includes a bottle of 45th Parallel vodka. 1490 Madison Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017

Value: $147

Krueger's Tree Farm, Key's Cafe and Dunn Brothers Coffee item
Krueger's Tree Farm, Key's Cafe and Dunn Brothers Coffee
$65

Cozy up with some yummy coffee and head out to get your beautiful Christmas tree from Krueger's Tree Farm. Then get breakfast at Key's Cafe!

Enjoy a certificate from Dunn Bros for 2 bags of coffee beans. $40 Value.

Keys Cafe Gift Basket includes:

Zip up hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, 2 coffee mugs & $30 gift certificate. $75 Value

Krueger's - $100 Gift Card


Total Value: $215

4 Gopher Mens Hockey Tickets vs. Penn State, Nov. 21, 2025 item
4 Gopher Mens Hockey Tickets vs. Penn State, Nov. 21, 2025
$50

Cheer on the MN Gophers mens hockey team versus Penn State on Friday, November 21, 2025 @ 3M Arena at Mariucci, time TBD. Tickets via electronic transfer from Bill Kohn (651-260-3065). 4 Tickets! Bring the whole fam!


Value: $160

Donated by:The Kohn family

River Valley Athletic Club - 3 month student membership item
$30

Stay fit with this 3 month student membership to River Valley Athletic Club. Don't forget leg day :)


Value: $110

Lift Bridge Cowork package, Cabin Books and Blanket item
Lift Bridge Cowork package, Cabin Books and Blanket
$85

Lift Bridge Cowork 5-pack of day passes, wireless earphones, beanie, candle and pen. Value: $230

Cabin Porn and Cabin Porn Inside (two hardcover books) and buffalo plaid blanket. Value: $67

Total Value: $297

Donors: Lift Bridge Cowork and Imprint Architecture and Design

Loggers Trail Round of Golf for Party of Four item
Loggers Trail Round of Golf for Party of Four
$85

Greens fees AND golf carts for 18 holes at Logger's Trail in beautiful Stillwater! Valid anytime Mon-Thurs or After 12pm Fri-Sun & Holidays. Expires 7/31/2026.


Value: $336

