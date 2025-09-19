SAHS Boys Hockey Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to the Lake Elmo Inn.
3442 Lake Elmo Drive N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042
Starting bid
Free Bacon for 1 year (market value: $180) from Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson, WI, plust a $25 gift card to the Smilin' Moose.
Value $205.00
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card to Olio
338 5th Ave N., Bayport, MN
Starting bid
Get this adorable Stillwater sweater
Choose your size...and wear it all season! Plus a gift certificate to Stillwater Trolley - good for two adult tickets through the end of 2026. 400 Nelson St E, Stillwater, MN 55082
Value: $130
Donated by: Teresa Berg and Stillwater Trolley
Starting bid
A fun ice-fishing-themed basket that includes a Shakespeare Fuel Ice Fishing Reel & Rod combo, Jiffy 5-inch ladle lightweight chipper dipper, Champion Sports 6 Gallon Bucket with Padded Soft Seat Lid, 45 piece ice fishing jig set, 6" mini needle nose pliers, buffalo plaid throw blanket, Let's Go Fishin' game, cocoa and candy, and original signed copy of Wishing I Was Fishing children's book by Eva Wells.
Value: $150
Donated by: the Wells family
Starting bid
Pet Images Resort Gift Certificate. Boarding, grooming and day care.
Value: $86
Starting bid
Includes a Turbo Nails Gift Certificate for $100 plus 10 Opalescence bleaching trays.
Value: $195
Donated by: Turbo Nails and Krista Fatheree - Salute Dental
Starting bid
Aamodt's Apple Orchard Gift Certificate
Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes a Turbo Nails Gift Certificate for $100, 7 Vines Vineyard and Winery Tasting Experience for Two and bottle of State of Hockey red wine.
Value: $240
Starting bid
F45 Training - 1 month unlimited at Woodbury or Stillwater locations.
Value: $190
Starting bid
2 tickets to UST vs UND at Grand Casino Arena on Oct 12th @ 5 pm.
Section 115, row 6, seats 11-12 .
Contact Erik Miller (763-442-7711) for transfer via Ticketmaster.
Plus enjoy a pre-game beverage and games at St. Paul Tap with a $25 gift card and $10 in game play!
Value: $125
Donated by: The Miller Family and Wild Bill's
Starting bid
Includes:
2 Top Shelf Margaritas per person.
2 cheese sauce apps, 2 guacamole apps, 2 nachos de birria, Chips, black beans & cheese, Fire roasted corn, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with 2 shredded beef taquitos, 1 chimichanga & 1 Quesadilla. Dipping sauces with Nachos: Cheese, Salsa Verde & Birria Broth.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas with your closest friends!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Orange Theory Gift Basket includes:
10 Class Pack, water bottle & towel.
Crisp & Green Gift Basket includes: swag bag & salad deals
Stillwater locations only
Value: $175+
Starting bid
Lakewood Tavern and Wild Bill's Gift Basket includes:
Lakewood Tavern Hat, coffee mug & $50 gift card and $25 Will Bill's Gift Card.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Black AllBirds Men's shoes, size US11. No size exchanges.
Value: $125
Donated by: The Carroll family
Starting bid
Car Bar Cooler Gift Basket includes:
Igloo Latitude 30 Quart Roller Cooler w/
2 lid cupholders & locking telescoping handle, Bottle Captain Morgan, Bottle Vodka & Mixers.
Value: $110+
Note: This is not the cooler with the Pony logo.
Donated by: The Miller Family
Starting bid
Carhartt swag includes: Green Carhartt Logo Long Sleeve (Med), Blue Carhartt Short Sleeve Pocket T (Med), Blue Carhartt Hat, Camo Stocking Hat, Orange Stocking Hat, Blue Carhartt Hoodie (Med), Rust Orange Rain Defender Hoodie (Med).
Value: $200+
Note: No Size exchanges
Donated by: The Carroll Family
Starting bid
Includes: Pink Carhartt Hat, Camo Carhartt Hat, Thick Cream Headband/Ear Warmer, Orange Stripe Stocking Hat , Rain Defender Lightweight Coat (Small), Carhartt 1889 Turquoise Sweatshirt (Small), Lavender long sleeve crew (Med), Turquoise long sleeve v-neck (Small), Lavender quarter zip (Small).
Value: $200+
Note: No Size Exchanges
Donated by: The Carroll Family
Starting bid
$100 toward summer camps at The LumberYard Hockey and Sports Center. 1650 Washington Ave, Stillwater, MN 55082. Valid through 8/21/26.
Starting bid
One night stay at the Afton House Inn Jacuzzi and Fireplace Suite, valid Sunday through Friday. Not valid December 31, 2025.
Value: $235
Donated by: The Jarvis Family
Starting bid
SILVER LETTERING
Custom Pony Horse Racing Game
Custom Board
Pony Pegs
Deck of Cards and Dice
Awesome for the holidays, family game nights and out of town tourneys!
Value: $150
Donated by: The Benson Family
Starting bid
RED LETTERING
Custom Pony Horse Racing Game
Custom Board
Pony Pegs
Deck of Cards and Dice
Awesome for the holidays, family game nights and out of town tourneys!
Value: $150
Donated by: The Benson Family
Starting bid
Igloo Latitude 60 Quart Roller Cooler
4 lid cupholders
Locking telescoping handle
Personalized Stillwater Ponies logo - Priceless!
Value: $150
Donated by: The Batchelor family and Threadheads
Starting bid
Igloo Latitude 60 Quart Roller Cooler
4 lid cupholders
Locking telescoping handle
Personalized Stillwater Ponies logo - Priceless!
Value: $150
Donated by: The Batchelor family and Threadheads
Starting bid
Oral B iO Toothbrush Series 8
Bag and all of the products
Value: $250
Donated by: Krista Fatheree - Salute Dental
Starting bid
Own a piece of the Minnesota Wild! Signed stick from the 24/25 team with a certificate of authenticity from the MN Wild.
A one-of-a-kind item!
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Tom and Aliya Taube
Starting bid
Becky Benson is a talented abstract artist known for her intuitive and emotive paintings. Her style is characterized by her use of acrylics and bold, expressive brushstrokes. Her latest exhibit is on display at Stillwater Public Library's gallery and the Stillwater Art Gallery. This one of a kind acrylic Becky Benson Painting is 24 inches x 36 inches.
Value: $700
Donated by: The Benson Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Stillwater with a $25 gift card each to Lolo, Lolito, and Stillwater Proper, and $50 to Madcapper for a total of $125 in gift cards.
Starting bid
Running late for a game - NO problem! We've got you covered with a reserved parking spot for the boys high school home hockey games at the St Croix Rec Center.
Win this auction item and you'll be guaranteed a premier car bar location for ALL 13 home games!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Two tickets to the MN Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks game on March 19, 2026
Section 124 Row 5
One of the last home games before the Playoffs.
Value: $400
Donated by: Tom and Aliya Taube
Starting bid
Chris Harvey will custom-make you a sign for your home or cabin.
Value: $125
Donated by: Chris Harvey
Starting bid
5-hour rental for JX Event Center that can be used for an event of your choice, restrictions apply, must be used Sunday-Thursday, food and drink not included, and expires December 31, 2026.
Rental must be available when you schedule.
Value: $2,000
Starting bid
5-hour event rental at Loft 214 that can be used for an event of your choice, restrictions apply.
Must be used Sunday-Thursday. Food and drink are not included and expires December 31st, 2026.
Rental must be available when you schedule.
Value $1,500
Starting bid
$500 towards any on/off ice program and TPA offers
Donated by Stu Ronsberg
Starting bid
$500 to use towards any on/off program that TPA offers
Donated by: Stu Ronsberg
Starting bid
$500 to use towards any off/on program that TPA offers
Donated by: Stu Ronsberg
Starting bid
$500 to use towards any on/off program that TPA offers
Donated by Stu Rosnberg
Starting bid
Pull Tab Sports jacket (Mens LG), Pull Tab Sports hat, $50 Lift Bridge gift card, Duke Cannon Deodorant body wash and soap, and Chill Boys Boxers
AND $50 Heritage Embroidery Gift Card
Value: $125+
Donated by: Tom Garrity/Pull Tab Sports and Heritage
Starting bid
MN Wild puzzle, tumbler, snapback hat, and stickers from Sota Clothing - 401 Main St., Stillwater, MN
Value: $110
Donated by: The Grilz family
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Goldwood Kennel plus toys and goodies for your favorite four-legged friend. 9500 Dellwood Rd Ln N, White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Value: $150
Starting bid
Check out your favorite band at PD Pappy's with a $75 Gift Card and play some games at The LumberJack with a $50 Gift Card (good toward games only).
Value: $125
Starting bid
Enjoy as many yoga classes as you can in one month at Studio One Yoga, with locations in Stillwater, Roseville and White Bear Lake. https://www.studiooneyoga.com/
Value: $159
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Brick & Bourbon, plus a bottle of Graffigna Reserve Malbec and $50 pizza gift card and an apron from Victoriano's!
Value: $130
Starting bid
You and 7 of your friends can enjoy a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery just across the river in New Richmond, WI. Plus it includes a bottle of 45th Parallel vodka. 1490 Madison Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017
Value: $147
Starting bid
Cozy up with some yummy coffee and head out to get your beautiful Christmas tree from Krueger's Tree Farm. Then get breakfast at Key's Cafe!
Enjoy a certificate from Dunn Bros for 2 bags of coffee beans. $40 Value.
Keys Cafe Gift Basket includes:
Zip up hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, 2 coffee mugs & $30 gift certificate. $75 Value
Krueger's - $100 Gift Card
Total Value: $215
Starting bid
Cheer on the MN Gophers mens hockey team versus Penn State on Friday, November 21, 2025 @ 3M Arena at Mariucci, time TBD. Tickets via electronic transfer from Bill Kohn (651-260-3065). 4 Tickets! Bring the whole fam!
Value: $160
Donated by:The Kohn family
Starting bid
Stay fit with this 3 month student membership to River Valley Athletic Club. Don't forget leg day :)
Value: $110
Starting bid
Lift Bridge Cowork 5-pack of day passes, wireless earphones, beanie, candle and pen. Value: $230
Cabin Porn and Cabin Porn Inside (two hardcover books) and buffalo plaid blanket. Value: $67
Total Value: $297
Donors: Lift Bridge Cowork and Imprint Architecture and Design
Starting bid
Greens fees AND golf carts for 18 holes at Logger's Trail in beautiful Stillwater! Valid anytime Mon-Thurs or After 12pm Fri-Sun & Holidays. Expires 7/31/2026.
Value: $336
