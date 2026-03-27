SAIL Cornament for Charity 2026 Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Package includes: Complimentary entry for 4 teams (8 individuals), Co-sponsor the event, Appreciation Plaque, Shout-out from the CEO at the event and on LinkedIn, Dedicated company section on SAIL's website, Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), Logo on event materials, social media, and website, Large company banner displayed at the event as SAIL's Platinum donor.
Package includes: Complimentary entry for 3 teams (6 individuals), Shout-out from the CEO at the event and on LinkedIn, Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), Logo on event materials, social media, and website, Large company banner displayed at the event as SAIL's Gold donor.
Package includes: Complimentary entry for 2 teams (4 individuals), Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), SAIL's website, and newsletter, Logo on event materials, social media, and website.
Package includes: Complimentary entry for 1 teams (2 individuals), Logo on event materials, social media, and website.
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