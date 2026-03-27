South Shore Association For Independent Living Inc

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South Shore Association For Independent Living Inc

About this event

SAIL Cornament for Charity 2026 Sponsorship Packages

1976 Grand Ave

Baldwin, NY 11510, USA

Platinum Resilience Champion Sponsorship Package
$7,500

Package includes: Complimentary entry for 4 teams (8 individuals), Co-sponsor the event, Appreciation Plaque, Shout-out from the CEO at the event and on LinkedIn, Dedicated company section on SAIL's website, Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), Logo on event materials, social media, and website, Large company banner displayed at the event as SAIL's Platinum donor.

Gold Hope Advocate Sponsorship Package
$5,000

Package includes: Complimentary entry for 3 teams (6 individuals), Shout-out from the CEO at the event and on LinkedIn, Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), Logo on event materials, social media, and website, Large company banner displayed at the event as SAIL's Gold donor.

Silver Empowerment Partner Sponsorship Package
$3,000

Package includes: Complimentary entry for 2 teams (4 individuals), Recognition on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), SAIL's website, and newsletter, Logo on event materials, social media, and website.

Bronze Wellness Warrior Sponsorship Package
$1,000

Package includes: Complimentary entry for 1 teams (2 individuals), Logo on event materials, social media, and website.

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