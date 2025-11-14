Saint Andrew Rowing Club

Saint Andrew Rowing Club

About the memberships

Saint Andrew Rowing Club's Sponsorships

Spectator Level
$250

Valid until February 21, 2027

  • Business or Family name on website and social media sponsorship listings
  • Name on Spring club t-shirt
  • Recognition at end of end-of-year banquet
  • For in-kind sponsors, a reduction or kickback donation of the same dollar amount will qualify


Fan Level
$500

Valid until February 21, 2027

All spectator benefits, plus:

  • Logo placement on t-shirt and online sponsorship listings
  • Logo/listing on banner to be hung at the boathouse and at the Regatta tent
  • Business highlighted in at least one parent communication 


Medalist Level
$1,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

All fan benefits, plus:

  • Higher level of logo on t-shirt and banners
  • Window decal for your business
  • One ticket to end-of-year banquet
  • Twice-yearly business highlights on parent communications


Champion
$1,500

Valid until February 21, 2027

All medalist benefits, plus:

  • Premier level of logo on t-shirt and banners
  • Two tickets to end-of-year banquet
  • Quarterly business highlights on parent communications
  • Logo sticker on side of travel trailer
  • SA Engraved coffee mug and club t-shirt


Olympian
$2,500

Valid until February 21, 2027

All champion benefits plus:

  • Custom SA gift basket
  • Four tickets to end of year banquet
  • Center Logo sticker on side of trailer (only one opportunity!)
  • Opportunity to join the coach on a boat launch for the day
  • Business premium highlight on front page of website 


Boathouse Sponsor
$7,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

All Olympian Level benefits plus opportunity to help support our facility and equipment enhancements and preserve the future of SA Rowing. Name will go on plaque in Boathouse!

