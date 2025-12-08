Saint Andrew Rowing Club

Offered by

Saint Andrew Rowing Club

About this shop

Saint Andrew Spring 2026 Uniform Shop - NEW UNI

Mandatory Uni - Varsity and Novice Squads item
Mandatory Uni - Varsity and Novice Squads
$100

Custom St. Andrew unisuit made from our premium drytech/lycra fabric. We use our high-performance fabric featuring 4-way stretch, breathability, and water-wicking properties so you can focus on what's most important - racing your hardest.

2- Uniforms are recommended for 2-day regattas or back-up.

SPF Long Sleeve Shirt item
SPF Long Sleeve Shirt
$42

This high-performance tech piece has UV protection built into the fabric along with Hi-Vis elements within the design. Look great & stay cool in this ultra-lightweight long-sleeve hoodie. Sizing up is recommended, they are fitted. IE, if you wear an XS uni order a Small SPF shirt.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!