Hosted by

Saint Andrews Bay Stem Academy Inc

Saint Andrews Bay STEM Academy Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 N Macarthur Ave, Panama City, FL 32401, USA

Signature Macaron Collection item
Signature Macaron Collection
$25

Starting bid

One of the best Bakers in Bay County - Kathryn Parker (our very own Carter Ryba's mom), has donated Two dozen signature macaron collection made by Eight50 Bakes. Get these while you can. They are the best macaroons ever made.


Retail Value $64.00

Signature Macaron Collection item
Signature Macaron Collection
$25

Starting bid

One of the best Bakers in Bay County - Kathryn Parker (our very own Carter Ryba's mom), has donated Two dozen signature macaron collection made by Eight50 Bakes. Get these while you can. They are the best macaroons ever made.


Retail Value $64.00

Weekend Beach Getaway Panama City Beach item
Weekend Beach Getaway Panama City Beach item
Weekend Beach Getaway Panama City Beach
$300

Starting bid

This is a beautiful, well maintained, beachfront Condo - donated by Michael's grandparents, Leo and Florence Sullivan. This is perfect for family who may be visiting for our seniors graduation, or for a family who would like a relaxing getaway! This weekend retreat is reserved for the weekend of May 15-17 2026.


Retail Value $1000.00

Private Aerial Tour of PCB at Sunset item
Private Aerial Tour of PCB at Sunset
$100

Starting bid

Captain Dan O'Boyle, commercial pilot and Dad of Aidan and Cullen, has generously donated his skills and time to offer this once in a lifetime private tour!!!!!


Retail Value $300.00

Gulf Coast Beach Day Package item
Gulf Coast Beach Day Package
$65

Starting bid

Gulf Coast Beach Day Package


Get ready for the sun and sand with this Gulf Coast Beach Day Package. Everything you need for a perfect beach day is packed inside an Arizona Blue soft-sided cooler.


Included in this bundle:

    •    Arizona Blue soft-sided cooler 24 Can Cooler

    •    Panama Jack wide-brim sun hat (boonie-style sun hat with chin strap)

    •    Panama Jack After Sun Lotion – 8 oz

    •    Panama Jack Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Lotion – 6 oz

    •    Panama Jack Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 – 5.5 oz

    •    Various sunscreen samples

    •    2 SPF lip balms

    •    Polarized sunglasses cord

    •    3 pairs of Panama Jack sunglasses

    •    Beach sheet / oversized beach towel

    •    Double Wall tumbler

    •    2 inflatable air mats / floats

    •    3 boogie boards (41”, 33”, and 27”)

    •    Panama Jack brand stickers


Perfect for beach days, pool days, or any sunny Gulf Coast adventure.


Retail Value: $225

3 Hour Cleaning item
3 Hour Cleaning
$75

Starting bid

Does your house need a little shine? Spring cleaning coming, need a little help? The top bidder and snag a three hour cleaning by Complete Care Cleaning Services. This amazing service is being donated by Madelyn's mom, Jessica Pruznak. Thank you so much Jessica!


Retail Value $275.00

1/2 Day Pontoon Boat Rental item
1/2 Day Pontoon Boat Rental
$75

Starting bid

Ready to go get on the water and catch some rays? Well with this donation, you can do just that! Amy Shepherd, J. Henry's Mom, has donated one certificate, good for a half-day pontoon boat rental. Must be booked before memorial day weekend of 2026, or after Labor Day of 2026.


Retail value of $250

Meguiars Car Wash Kit item
Meguiars Car Wash Kit
$10

Starting bid

Need to clean the car but don’t have the supplies. Snag ya a cleaning basket and get to scrubbing! - 3 sponges

- 1 microfiber towel

- 1 wash and wax

- 1 glass cleaner

- 1 ceramic detailer

- 1 interior detailer

- 1 hot shine tire foam

Wine Celebration Basket item
Wine Celebration Basket item
Wine Celebration Basket item
Wine Celebration Basket
$65

Starting bid

This is the perfect "Ladies Night Out" basket donated by the Gibson Family. Contents Include:

1 Bottle of Veuve Du Vernay

2 gold Champagne Glasses

2 Champagne Towelettes

1 Decorative Fashion Wine Bottle Set

2 Glitter Drink Bombs

1 gold heart frame

1 set of gold bow cheese picks

1 set of 6 drink stirrers

1 gold Key

1 set of beakman coasters

1set of fancy Cocktail napkins

1 small decorative container


Retail Value $250.00

Kitchen Cutlery Basket item
Kitchen Cutlery Basket
$40

Starting bid

This was donated by our Lovely Board President Ginger White. Thank You Ginger! In this Basket:

Brookstone Wood Cutting Board

Magnetic Measuring Spoons

Kitchen Aid Metal Tongs

Nespresso Medium Barista Mugs

Spatula Set (3)

Silicone Utensil Set (4)

Wooden Spoons (8)

Magnetic Bag Clips (8)

Clean Kitchen Candle


Total Value $80.00

Wellness Basket - Personal Training X2 PLUS MORE item
Wellness Basket - Personal Training X2 PLUS MORE
$35

Starting bid

This healthy basket was donated by Tatum's mom, Mary Helen Dent. Whoever wins this BID is sure to feel the best they have felt in years!


It includes:


2 - 30 minute personal training sessions with Traycee at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness in Lynn Haven.

1 Blue medium Pure Fitness Tank

1 Black small Active Wear Pure Fitness Tshirt

1 Lidocaine Pain Relief Patch

1 Stainless Steel Tumblir

3 lb bag of Epsom Soaking salts


Total Value $115.00

Panama City Local Basket item
Panama City Local Basket
$15

Starting bid

Another Basket donated by local business owners and features some of our Panama City Favs!

  • Bookish Boutique Gift Card $20.00
  • Wild Root Coffee Cup
  • Coffee - 12 single cups
  • Local Author Romance Novel Sweet Double Cross - by Sally Jo PItts

Value $45.00

Coffee & Treats Basket item
Coffee & Treats Basket
$20

Starting bid

Thank You Again Ginger White - our board chair who created a second basket for our auction. This basket features:

1.) Dutch Bros Coffee Gift Card

2.) Honey Spoons - Clover Honey

3.)Avalanche Vanilla Latte

4.) Bailey's Hazelnut Irish Cream Flavored Coffee

5.) Coffee Collection - Gourmet Flavorings

6.) All Butter Scottish Shortbread

7.) Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels


Retail Value $50.00

Olive Garden Flavor Basket item
Olive Garden Flavor Basket
$10

Starting bid

Olive Garden was so kind to donate this basket to our school! It contains:


1 Olive Garden Italian Dressing

1 Black Pepper Grinder

1 Sea Salt Grinder

1 Peach Bellini Raspberry Flavored Syrup

Olive Garden Mints

1 Olive Garden Coozie & Sunglasses

1 Olive Garden Stress Ball


Retail Value $25.00


Tech Espresso Basket item
Tech Espresso Basket
$50

Starting bid

Thank you again Mary Helen Dent - Tatum's mom - for donating this TECHSPRESSO coffee basket woth $130.00! It contains:


-$20.00 Techspresso Gift Card


-Soft personal beverage Cooler


-12 Oz Ground Techspresso Coffee Honduras Blend X 2 Packages!!!!


-Glass Cold Bew To-Go Container


-8 oz of Wildflower Local Honey from Chipley, FL


Market Value $130.00


Tokyo Steak House and Octopus Basket item
Tokyo Steak House and Octopus Basket
$38

Starting bid

This basket is truly special! Both a $50.00 gift card from Tokyo Steak House along with our very own Kraken Mascot - hand crocheted by Ava's sister - OddIzzyArt! This basket also contains an Octopus Friends Plaque! Thank you Izzy!


Retail Value $109.00

Welcome to New Mexico Basket item
Welcome to New Mexico Basket item
Welcome to New Mexico Basket
$50

Starting bid

WELCOME to New Mexico!!!!!!! Thank You to the Ramos Family for donating this basket which celebrate New Mexico!


3 kitchen towels

Beef Sticks

Pinon Coffee

Lavender Salve

Pecan sampler

Dia Les Muertes tin sign

T-shirt

Sugar skull Coin purse

Hand made tin angel

Mango salsa

Dream Chaser Key chain

sand painting magnet


Value of Basket $150.00

Tool Basket item
Tool Basket
$160

Starting bid

This Tool Basket, donated by Tatem's dad, Mark Dent, is the perfect gift for Father's Day. Check it out:


1. Dewalt - Impact Connect Copper Cuter

  1. Milwaukee - Torque Lock Maxbite Locking Pliers Set 7" & 10"
  2. Milwaukee - 28 oz. Dead Blow Hammer
  3. Milwaukee - 15 in. Pry Bar
  4. Milwaukee - 5 in. Mini Flush Cutting Pliers with Comfort Grip
  5. Milwaukee - Phillips/Flat Head/Square 7 Hex Drive Screwdriver Set with Tri-Lobe Handle (8-Piece)
  6. Milwaukee - Magnetic Bin Tool Holder
  7. Ace - Tongue and Groove Pliers
  8. 12 in. Alloy Steel Comfort Grip
  9. Craftsman - 8 in. Drop Forged Steel Lineman's Pliers
  10. SPEC OPS - 22 Oz. Framing Hammer, 16 In., with Soft Mallet Face, Shock-Absorbing Grip,
  11. SPEC OPS - 24” Box Beam Level
  12. Empire Speed Square, Zircon - Stud sensor 150
  13. Bauer - Tool Bucket Bag

RETAIL Value - $400.00


Outback Gift Card item
Outback Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

3 - $10.00 gift cards worth $30.00. Gift Cards are good until 06/30/26

Outback Gift Card item
Outback Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

1 - $25.00 Outback Gift Card

1- Blooming Onion Card $10.00

Total Value $35.00

Mission Barbecue Basket item
Mission Barbecue Basket
$35

Starting bid

2 - "one free sandwich gift cards"

1 - "Free Chow on your Birthday" gift card

1 - Crush Orange soda

1- Frostie Vanilla Rootbeer

2 - "Fill 'ER UP" batches of your favorite Barbeque sauce (must bring into restaurant to fill)

1 - small cutting board

1 - small Barbeque Spatula

1 - Container of Beef Seasoning

1 - small Barbeque Tong

1 - Small Barbeque Fork

1 - Lunch Container


Total Value $96.00

Hand Crafted Hickory Bowl made by local artist Bob Vickory item
Hand Crafted Hickory Bowl made by local artist Bob Vickory item
Hand Crafted Hickory Bowl made by local artist Bob Vickory item
Hand Crafted Hickory Bowl made by local artist Bob Vickory
$30

Starting bid

This absolutely stunning handcrafted hickory bowl was both crafted and donated by local artist Bob Vickory.


Approximate Value of this Bowl is $50.00

Pirates Island Adventure Golf - 2 passes item
Pirates Island Adventure Golf - 2 passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy two complimentary Passes for one, 18 hole round of Adventure Golf.


Value $35.00

Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission item
Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission
$20

Starting bid

Value of Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission ticket is $37.50

Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission item
Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission
$20

Starting bid

This is the second admission ticket donated to us by Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission. Thank you Ripley's!!! One ticket is valued at $37.50.

Pirates Island Adventure Golf - 2 passes item
Pirates Island Adventure Golf - 2 passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy two complimentary Passes for one, 18 hole round of Adventure Golf.


Value $35.00

FSU Fan Room Decor item
FSU Fan Room Decor item
FSU Fan Room Decor item
FSU Fan Room Decor
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate the Seminoles all year long with this FSU Inspired Room Decor!


  1. 1 rug runner 9x2 donated by Carpet One Floor & Home.
  2. drop rug 3x2 donated by Carpet One Floor & Home.
  3. Hand Painted Seminole Flower Pot with cool plant

RETAIL Value $85.00


Grandma's Rainy Day Basket item
Grandma's Rainy Day Basket
$10

Starting bid

Here within contains everything you need to keep the little's busy on a rainy day!


Disney Coloring book

Tozzee Llama Coloring book

Disney stickers

goofy monster stickers

Sushi Go card game

Disney Crazy 8's

Beat the Parents card game

Crayola Crayons

2 - microwave popcorn

Disney Old Maid card game


Retail Value - $20.00

Cracker Barrel - Dine for 2 with Big Dill Mug item
Cracker Barrel - Dine for 2 with Big Dill Mug item
Cracker Barrel - Dine for 2 with Big Dill Mug
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening out at Cracker Barrel while helping out our school at the same time!


Cracker Barrel Certificate for 2 beverages, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts up to $50.00


Must be used by 06/01/2026


I'm Kind of a Big Dill Mug


RETAIL VALUE $55.00


Cracker Barrel Dine for 2 - with Bee Mug item
Cracker Barrel Dine for 2 - with Bee Mug item
Cracker Barrel Dine for 2 - with Bee Mug
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening out at Cracker Barrel while helping out our school at the same time!


Cracker Barrel Certificate for 2 beverages, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts up to $50.00


Must be used by 06/01/2026


Bee/Flower Coffee Mug


RETAIL Value $55.00


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!