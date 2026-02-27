Saint Andrews Bay STEM Academy Inc's Silent Auction

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One of the best Bakers in Bay County - Kathryn Parker (our very own Carter Ryba's mom), has donated Two dozen signature macaron collection made by Eight50 Bakes. Get these while you can. They are the best macaroons ever made.
Retail Value $64.00
Starting bid
One of the best Bakers in Bay County - Kathryn Parker (our very own Carter Ryba's mom), has donated Two dozen signature macaron collection made by Eight50 Bakes. Get these while you can. They are the best macaroons ever made.
Retail Value $64.00
Starting bid
This is a beautiful, well maintained, beachfront Condo - donated by Michael's grandparents, Leo and Florence Sullivan. This is perfect for family who may be visiting for our seniors graduation, or for a family who would like a relaxing getaway! This weekend retreat is reserved for the weekend of May 15-17 2026.
Retail Value $1000.00
Starting bid
Captain Dan O'Boyle, commercial pilot and Dad of Aidan and Cullen, has generously donated his skills and time to offer this once in a lifetime private tour!!!!!
Retail Value $300.00
Starting bid
Gulf Coast Beach Day Package
Get ready for the sun and sand with this Gulf Coast Beach Day Package. Everything you need for a perfect beach day is packed inside an Arizona Blue soft-sided cooler.
Included in this bundle:
• Arizona Blue soft-sided cooler 24 Can Cooler
• Panama Jack wide-brim sun hat (boonie-style sun hat with chin strap)
• Panama Jack After Sun Lotion – 8 oz
• Panama Jack Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Lotion – 6 oz
• Panama Jack Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 – 5.5 oz
• Various sunscreen samples
• 2 SPF lip balms
• Polarized sunglasses cord
• 3 pairs of Panama Jack sunglasses
• Beach sheet / oversized beach towel
• Double Wall tumbler
• 2 inflatable air mats / floats
• 3 boogie boards (41”, 33”, and 27”)
• Panama Jack brand stickers
Perfect for beach days, pool days, or any sunny Gulf Coast adventure.
Retail Value: $225
Starting bid
Does your house need a little shine? Spring cleaning coming, need a little help? The top bidder and snag a three hour cleaning by Complete Care Cleaning Services. This amazing service is being donated by Madelyn's mom, Jessica Pruznak. Thank you so much Jessica!
Retail Value $275.00
Starting bid
Ready to go get on the water and catch some rays? Well with this donation, you can do just that! Amy Shepherd, J. Henry's Mom, has donated one certificate, good for a half-day pontoon boat rental. Must be booked before memorial day weekend of 2026, or after Labor Day of 2026.
Retail value of $250
Starting bid
Need to clean the car but don’t have the supplies. Snag ya a cleaning basket and get to scrubbing! - 3 sponges
- 1 microfiber towel
- 1 wash and wax
- 1 glass cleaner
- 1 ceramic detailer
- 1 interior detailer
- 1 hot shine tire foam
Starting bid
This is the perfect "Ladies Night Out" basket donated by the Gibson Family. Contents Include:
1 Bottle of Veuve Du Vernay
2 gold Champagne Glasses
2 Champagne Towelettes
1 Decorative Fashion Wine Bottle Set
2 Glitter Drink Bombs
1 gold heart frame
1 set of gold bow cheese picks
1 set of 6 drink stirrers
1 gold Key
1 set of beakman coasters
1set of fancy Cocktail napkins
1 small decorative container
Retail Value $250.00
Starting bid
This was donated by our Lovely Board President Ginger White. Thank You Ginger! In this Basket:
Brookstone Wood Cutting Board
Magnetic Measuring Spoons
Kitchen Aid Metal Tongs
Nespresso Medium Barista Mugs
Spatula Set (3)
Silicone Utensil Set (4)
Wooden Spoons (8)
Magnetic Bag Clips (8)
Clean Kitchen Candle
Total Value $80.00
Starting bid
This healthy basket was donated by Tatum's mom, Mary Helen Dent. Whoever wins this BID is sure to feel the best they have felt in years!
It includes:
2 - 30 minute personal training sessions with Traycee at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness in Lynn Haven.
1 Blue medium Pure Fitness Tank
1 Black small Active Wear Pure Fitness Tshirt
1 Lidocaine Pain Relief Patch
1 Stainless Steel Tumblir
3 lb bag of Epsom Soaking salts
Total Value $115.00
Starting bid
Another Basket donated by local business owners and features some of our Panama City Favs!
Value $45.00
Starting bid
Thank You Again Ginger White - our board chair who created a second basket for our auction. This basket features:
1.) Dutch Bros Coffee Gift Card
2.) Honey Spoons - Clover Honey
3.)Avalanche Vanilla Latte
4.) Bailey's Hazelnut Irish Cream Flavored Coffee
5.) Coffee Collection - Gourmet Flavorings
6.) All Butter Scottish Shortbread
7.) Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Retail Value $50.00
Starting bid
Olive Garden was so kind to donate this basket to our school! It contains:
1 Olive Garden Italian Dressing
1 Black Pepper Grinder
1 Sea Salt Grinder
1 Peach Bellini Raspberry Flavored Syrup
Olive Garden Mints
1 Olive Garden Coozie & Sunglasses
1 Olive Garden Stress Ball
Retail Value $25.00
Starting bid
Thank you again Mary Helen Dent - Tatum's mom - for donating this TECHSPRESSO coffee basket woth $130.00! It contains:
-$20.00 Techspresso Gift Card
-Soft personal beverage Cooler
-12 Oz Ground Techspresso Coffee Honduras Blend X 2 Packages!!!!
-Glass Cold Bew To-Go Container
-8 oz of Wildflower Local Honey from Chipley, FL
Market Value $130.00
Starting bid
This basket is truly special! Both a $50.00 gift card from Tokyo Steak House along with our very own Kraken Mascot - hand crocheted by Ava's sister - OddIzzyArt! This basket also contains an Octopus Friends Plaque! Thank you Izzy!
Retail Value $109.00
Starting bid
WELCOME to New Mexico!!!!!!! Thank You to the Ramos Family for donating this basket which celebrate New Mexico!
3 kitchen towels
Beef Sticks
Pinon Coffee
Lavender Salve
Pecan sampler
Dia Les Muertes tin sign
T-shirt
Sugar skull Coin purse
Hand made tin angel
Mango salsa
Dream Chaser Key chain
sand painting magnet
Value of Basket $150.00
Starting bid
This Tool Basket, donated by Tatem's dad, Mark Dent, is the perfect gift for Father's Day. Check it out:
1. Dewalt - Impact Connect Copper Cuter
RETAIL Value - $400.00
Starting bid
3 - $10.00 gift cards worth $30.00. Gift Cards are good until 06/30/26
Starting bid
1 - $25.00 Outback Gift Card
1- Blooming Onion Card $10.00
Total Value $35.00
Starting bid
2 - "one free sandwich gift cards"
1 - "Free Chow on your Birthday" gift card
1 - Crush Orange soda
1- Frostie Vanilla Rootbeer
2 - "Fill 'ER UP" batches of your favorite Barbeque sauce (must bring into restaurant to fill)
1 - small cutting board
1 - small Barbeque Spatula
1 - Container of Beef Seasoning
1 - small Barbeque Tong
1 - Small Barbeque Fork
1 - Lunch Container
Total Value $96.00
Starting bid
This absolutely stunning handcrafted hickory bowl was both crafted and donated by local artist Bob Vickory.
Approximate Value of this Bowl is $50.00
Starting bid
Enjoy two complimentary Passes for one, 18 hole round of Adventure Golf.
Value $35.00
Starting bid
Value of Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission ticket is $37.50
Starting bid
This is the second admission ticket donated to us by Ripley's Believe it or Not Admission. Thank you Ripley's!!! One ticket is valued at $37.50.
Starting bid
Enjoy two complimentary Passes for one, 18 hole round of Adventure Golf.
Value $35.00
Starting bid
Celebrate the Seminoles all year long with this FSU Inspired Room Decor!
RETAIL Value $85.00
Starting bid
Here within contains everything you need to keep the little's busy on a rainy day!
Disney Coloring book
Tozzee Llama Coloring book
Disney stickers
goofy monster stickers
Sushi Go card game
Disney Crazy 8's
Beat the Parents card game
Crayola Crayons
2 - microwave popcorn
Disney Old Maid card game
Retail Value - $20.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening out at Cracker Barrel while helping out our school at the same time!
Cracker Barrel Certificate for 2 beverages, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts up to $50.00
Must be used by 06/01/2026
I'm Kind of a Big Dill Mug
RETAIL VALUE $55.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening out at Cracker Barrel while helping out our school at the same time!
Cracker Barrel Certificate for 2 beverages, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts up to $50.00
Must be used by 06/01/2026
Bee/Flower Coffee Mug
RETAIL Value $55.00
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