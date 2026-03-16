Saint James Catholic School’s Spring into Action Online Auction

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Starting bid
Move over, Mrs. C!
Your child could be principal for the day!
The principal is..... BUSY.
A very memorable experience for one lucky winner!!!
Starting bid
On a designated week, your child will work with Ms. Hutton to decide which games the entire school will play during their gym classes.
Don't drop the ball on this! Bid now!
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Dance the day away with Mrs. Earley at a doughnut disco party for your class!
This special boogie session will be a big hit. Can you dig it?
Put in your bid or team up with some fellow classmates to make this doughnut disco dream come true!
Starting bid
Brighten your child's day with a cheerful coloring party for the entire class!
Chat with friends while crunching on cookies & putting those crayons to good use.
Mrs. Riley & the class teacher will plan this event accordingly. The cherry on top? A walk to Scoops for ice cream after.
Put in your bid or team up with some fellow classmates to fill your child's class with a rainbow of cheer! Eligible for grades 1st-3rd.
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Bring a friend with you to spend a Saturday in May with Mrs. Reilsono as you adventure through Sewickley, with a Starbucks drink in hand, to the Penguin Bookshop!
Then, pop into the Clay Cafe to paint & let your inner artist shine! What a memorable afternoon with your favorite teacher!
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Add some pizzazz to your day with a pizza party for your entire class!
Mrs. Riley & the class teacher will plan this party accordingly. The cherry on top? A walk to Scoops for ice cream after.
Put in your bid or team up with some fellow classmates to make this picture perfect pizza daydream a reality! Eligible for grades 4th-8th.
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Feel a part of the action while watching batting practice from the field before you take your seats with 4 tickets to a select Pittsburgh Pirate game at PNC Park.
(Mon-Thurs. evening games)
LET'S GO BUCS!
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Show your sweet side by treating the entire school to a dress down day & a special treat!
Put in your bid or team up with some fellow classmates to secure this cozy day with a sweet ending!
Starting bid
Round 1: Bid on this auction item.
Round 2: Win this auction item.
Round 3: Win the class cornhole tournament for bragging rights for ALL OF ETERNITY.
Spend an evening in the gym competing in a competitive cornhole tournament for every student in your class (& their guest).
Only 1 team will win, but all will have fun.
Put in your bid or team up with some fellow classmates to ensure your class is a competitor to win this night of fun!
Starting bid
Stressed about getting prime seating to watch your star shine on stage opening night?? Write to Edwina & she would tell you to bid on this item so that you don’t have to! Up to 6 seats in VIP seating upfront on opening night(Friday, 5/1/26) of SJS‘s musical production of “Dear Edwina Jr.” at OLSH High School. Take the stress out of getting the best view in the house!
Starting bid
Our school library is a hub of activity for classes, clubs & parish events. Your family or business could author a new name prominently shown throughout the year with the *"Library Name" sign located inside our school library!
Our school community & parish patrons will be sure to read into it: you are a supporter of Catholic Education!
*Includes temporary, honorary recognition for one school year; subject to school approval.
Starting bid
Your family or business could show our school community, visiting school communities throughout the region & parish patrons that you're a player in Catholic Education.
Your support will be prominently shown throughout the year with the *"Gym Name" sign located inside our school gym.
Let's go, Cougars!
*Includes temporary, honorary recognition for one school year; subject to school approval.
Starting bid
Treat the entire school to an out-of-this-world SUPER experience!
Students will take a break during the school day to walk to the Lindsay Theater to see a private viewing of Super Mario 2: Super Mario Galaxy. The winner of this auction item will be a real life superhero by supporting 2 local nonprofits with 1 bid!
This is sure to be a memorable, fun-filled day. "Let's-a GO!"
You'll be famous when you put in your bid or team up with fellow school families to win this galactic adventure for the entire school!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!