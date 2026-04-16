Saint Louis University Rugby Football Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two Cardinals tickets for select Monday-Thursday home games. Excludes Cubs games and select blackout dates.
Starting bid
Four 4-packs of beer, 2 free zwickel cards, 2 pint glasses, a key chain, and a UCBC sticker.
Starting bid
3 50th anniversary cigars with matches and a $25 gift card.
Starting bid
$200 VIP Tour Pass for up to 10 guests at their historic Tap Room
Starting bid
A bottle of wine from Defiance Ridge Vineyards and a wine tasting.
Starting bid
$15 gift card and a mug from Mauhaus Cat Cafe.
Starting bid
A 6-pack collection of Herbaria's most popular soaps.
Starting bid
Humphreys hoodie size L, 4 Humphreys cups, and two $50 gift cards.
Starting bid
Owen Seal Commemorative social kit size L
Starting bid
Owen Seal Commemorative Social Kit size M
Starting bid
Number 20 SLU Blue Rugby Jersey
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