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Saint Louis University Rugby Football Club
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Saint Louis University Rugby Football Club's Silent Auction

Marty Pass Cardinals Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Two Cardinals tickets for select Monday-Thursday home games. Excludes Cubs games and select blackout dates.

Urban Chestnut Basket
$65

Starting bid

Four 4-packs of beer, 2 free zwickel cards, 2 pint glasses, a key chain, and a UCBC sticker.

Stanley Cigars
$55

Starting bid

3 50th anniversary cigars with matches and a $25 gift card.

Schlafly VIP Tour Pass
$150

Starting bid

$200 VIP Tour Pass for up to 10 guests at their historic Tap Room

Defiance Ridge Vineyards Basket
$55

Starting bid

A bottle of wine from Defiance Ridge Vineyards and a wine tasting.

Mauhaus Cat Cafe Basket
$15

Starting bid

$15 gift card and a mug from Mauhaus Cat Cafe.

Herbaria Soaps
$30

Starting bid

A 6-pack collection of Herbaria's most popular soaps.

Humphreys Basket
$100

Starting bid

Humphreys hoodie size L, 4 Humphreys cups, and two $50 gift cards.

Social Kit L
$100

Starting bid

Owen Seal Commemorative social kit size L

Social Kit M
$100

Starting bid

Owen Seal Commemorative Social Kit size M

SLU Blue Rugby Jersey
$80

Starting bid

Number 20 SLU Blue Rugby Jersey

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