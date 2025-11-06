Saint Mary 12th Annual Golf Outing

About this event
Includes Cart & Greens Fee, Breakfast, Beverages & Snacks on Course, Lunch & Awards
VIP Package includes 2 Drink Tickets, 3 Mulligans and 5 Raffle Tickets
2 Foursomes and Welcome Ambassador for Event (Welcome Golfers) • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity, prominent logo placement • Opportunity to provide promotional items for golfers at registration
A Foursome • Signage with logos on each of the bars • Sponsor recognition in pre event publicity
A Foursome • Your business logo on the Event Posters • Sponsor recognition in pre event publicity
A Foursome • Signage prominently displayed at all registration tables
Your business logo on the Event Posters • Sponsor recognition in the pre event publicity
Sponsor provided sign or banner at the hole • Opportunity to staff the hole
Your business logo on the table tent cards at lunch
Your business logo at the pavilion at Registration & Breakfast
Opportunity to display sponsor signage on cart • Prominent signage at registration
Sponsor provided sign at the station • Opportunity to staff
Prominent signage on a hole(s) sponsored. Seen by every golfer!
$3.00 each
10 for $20
$2.00 each 50/50 ticket
15 Tickets for $20
Mulligans $5.00
Golf Outing Putting Contest $10 to play - 50/50
Yardsticks $10 - 1 per golfer
Yellow Ball - 1 Ball per Foursome $20.00
Golf Outing VIP $25 includes 3 Mulligans, 5 Raffle Basket Tickets and 2 Drink Tickets
$
