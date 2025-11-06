Saint Mary School

Saint Mary 12th Annual Golf Outing

303 W Ridge Pike

Limerick, PA 19468, USA

Golf Registration
$150

Includes Cart & Greens Fee, Breakfast, Beverages & Snacks on Course, Lunch & Awards

VIP Package
$25

VIP Package includes 2 Drink Tickets, 3 Mulligans and 5 Raffle Tickets

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

2 Foursomes and Welcome Ambassador for Event (Welcome Golfers) • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity, prominent logo placement • Opportunity to provide promotional items for golfers at registration

Cocktail Sponsor
$3,500

A Foursome • Signage with logos on each of the bars • Sponsor recognition in pre event publicity

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

A Foursome • Your business logo on the Event Posters • Sponsor recognition in pre event publicity

Registration Sponsor
$1,500

A Foursome • Signage prominently displayed at all registration tables

Eagle Sponsor
$1,000

A Foursome • Signage prominently displayed at all registration tables

Putting Contest Sponsor
$700

Your business logo on the Event Posters • Sponsor recognition in the pre event publicity

Prize Hole Sponsor
$500

Sponsor provided sign or banner at the hole • Opportunity to staff the hole

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Your business logo on the table tent cards at lunch

Breakfast Sponsor
$300

Your business logo at the pavilion at Registration & Breakfast

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Opportunity to display sponsor signage on cart • Prominent signage at registration

Snack Sponsor
$300

Sponsor provided sign at the station • Opportunity to staff

Hole Sponsor
$100

Prominent signage on a hole(s) sponsored. Seen by every golfer!

Raffle Basket Ticket - 1
$3

$3.00 each

Raffle Basket Tickets - 10
$20

10 for $20

Golf Outing 50/50 - 1
$2

$2.00 each 50/50 ticket

Golf Outing 50/50 - 15 tickets for $20
$20

15 Tickets for $20

Golf Outing Mulligans
$5

Mulligans $5.00

Golf Outing Putting Contest
$10

Golf Outing Putting Contest $10 to play - 50/50

Golf Outing Yardstick
$10

Yardsticks $10 - 1 per golfer

Yellow Ball
$20

Yellow Ball - 1 Ball per Foursome $20.00

Golf Outing VIP
$25

Golf Outing VIP $25 includes 3 Mulligans, 5 Raffle Basket Tickets and 2 Drink Tickets

Add a donation for Saint Mary School

$

