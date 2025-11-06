Retro Rewind 80s Night

Feeling lucky, dudes and dudettes? Snag your 50/50 tickets for a chance to score some serious cash while supporting Saint Mary School! Half the pot goes to one totally lucky winner… and the other half fuels the mission that keeps our community shining bright.

It’s simple, it’s exciting, and it’s one of the most bodacious ways to boost the night’s energy. The more tickets you grab, the bigger the prize—so go ahead and take a spin. You might just strike ’80s gold!