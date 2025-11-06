Retro Rewind 80s Night

Hosted by
Feeling lucky, dudes and dudettes? Snag your 50/50 tickets for a chance to score some serious cash while supporting Saint Mary School! Half the pot goes to one totally lucky winner… and the other half fuels the mission that keeps our community shining bright.
It’s simple, it’s exciting, and it’s one of the most bodacious ways to boost the night’s energy. The more tickets you grab, the bigger the prize—so go ahead and take a spin. You might just strike ’80s gold!
Ready to level up your luck? Grab 6 tickets for $100 and crank your chances to the max! It’s the ultimate power move—more entries, bigger excitement, and a totally awesome way to support Saint Mary School.
Think of it like hitting the high score on your favorite arcade game… except the jackpot could be all yours.
Stack ’em, mix ’em, win ’em. Let’s roll! 🎉
One ticket, one totally awesome night!
Grab your pass and get ready to rewind to the raddest decade ever. Your individual ticket unlocks an evening filled with throwback tunes, good vibes, and nonstop fun with the Saint Mary community. Come solo, come with friends—either way, you’re in for a bodacious night!
Double the fun, double the nostalgia!
Snag a couples ticket and hit the dance floor together for a totally tubular night out. Whether you’re reliving your ’80s glory days or just here for the good times, this ticket gives you and your favorite sidekick a bright, bold, unforgettable evening at Saint Mary’s Retro Rewind.
Step into the spotlight as the Headliner of the night — the ultimate supporter powering an unforgettable evening for our Saint Mary community. This exclusive top-tier sponsorship places your business front and center before, during, and after the event.
Just like your favorite 80’s mixtape, this level hits every beat. Your business receives standout visibility while enjoying a fun night out with your team or family.
Power up your support like a true arcade champion! A great fit for small businesses, parish families, or supporters looking for meaningful impact and solid visibility.
Turn up the good vibes! This entry-level sponsorship is perfect for families, small businesses, or first-time sponsors who want to be recognized while helping the night come to life.
A fun, flexible way to support the Saint Mary community.
Keep the good vibes rolling all night long! A Fuel the Fun donation helps power the heart of our Retro Rewind 80’s Night—from energizing the dance floor to supporting the behind-the-scenes essentials that make the event unforgettable.
Your gift goes directly toward enhancing the guest experience, adding fun touches, and boosting the overall success of the evening. Every contribution—big or small—helps elevate the night and supports Saint Mary School in meaningful ways.
Let’s crank up the joy, build community, and make this totally tubular night one to remember!
$
