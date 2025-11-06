Saint Mary School

Saint Mary School

Saint Mary Indoor Golf Tournament

570 S Trooper Rd

Audubon, PA 19403, USA

Golfer
$100

1 Golfer Admission, Brunch, Beverages & Snacks, and Awards

Scramble Team
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes Golf Admission for team of 3, Brunch, Beverages & Snacks, & Awards

Spectator Ticket
$50

Includes Brunch, Beverages & Snacks, Putting & Billiard Games

Putting Contest
$10

Players pay $10 for three tries to win a cash prize by sinking putts.The winner gets 50% of the money collected.  

1 Raffle Basket Ticket
$1

Take a chance at one of our beautiful Raffle Baskets. $1 for 1 ticket, $5 for 6 tickets and $10 for 12 tickets

6 Raffle Basket Tickets
$5

Take a chance at one of our beautiful Raffle Baskets. $1 for 1 ticket, $5 for 6 tickets and $10 for 12 tickets

12 Raffle Basket Tickets
$10

Take a chance at one of our beautiful Raffle Baskets. $1 for 1 ticket, $5 for 6 tickets and $10 for 12 tickets

50/50 Raffle - 1 Ticket
$1

The more people that play the larger the jackpot. Take a chance at winning our 50/50!

50/50 Raffle - 6 Tickets
$5

The more people that play the larger the jackpot. Take a chance at winning our 50/50!

50/50 Raffle - 12 Tickets
$10

The more people that play the larger the jackpot. Take a chance at winning our 50/50!

Premier Sponsor
$1,000

Our top-level opportunity with maximum exposure.

  • Premier recognition across the venue—digital and physical signage
  • Featured mobile display page within Skramble House
  • Free threesome registration (3 golfers)
  • Highlighted placement on our event page, printed materials, and social media
TV Sponsor
$750

High-impact, repeating visibility.

  • Logo displayed on TVs throughout the venue
  • Two free golfer registrations
  • Recognition on event website and printed materials
Bay Sponsor
$500

Standout placement at the center of the action.

  • Prominent signage at a dedicated bay
  • One free golfer registration
  • Recognition on event website and event materials
Wall Sponsor
$250

Reliable visibility in a high-traffic zone.

  • Signage placement in a major foot-traffic area
  • Recognition on event website and select print materials
Digital Hole Sponsor
$100

Entry-level support with meaningful exposure.

  • Name and/or logo displayed on-screen at individual holes
  • Recognition on event website
Add a donation for Saint Mary School

$

