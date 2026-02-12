Saint Patrick Catholic Church's Silent Auction

Whether you're looking to be the favorite house on the block or you’re just a professional-level snacker, this basket is a high-octane dream. We’ve curated a perfect mix of nostalgic classics, trendy treats, and high-end seasonal favorites that offer something for every palate—from the "sour-power" seekers to the peppermint purists. Contains: one party sized bag of Sour Trolli gummy worms, two bags of Skittles Pop'd freeze dried Skittles, one box of Mike and Ikes, one tin of Williams Sonoma peppermint bark, two bags of Tootsie Pops, one bag of Sour Patch Kids, and two packs of Trident Gum. It's a ready-made party, a movie night upgrade, or the ultimate "cool parent" gift!