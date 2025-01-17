Saint Patty's Day 5k Family Fun Run!

200 Station St E

Ashville, OH 43103, USA

General admission
$35
Includes t-shirt, medal, and goodie bag. Children under 10 participate for free (but no medal, t-shirt, or goodie bag)
Teacher and student discounted ticket
$25
Please show proof of School ID or Teacher ID at t-shirt pick up.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing