Saint Paul Central Theater Booster Club's Silent Auction

$100 Music on Grand Gift Certificate + Tote Bag
$80

Starting bid

Know a budding musician? Are you wanting to brush up on your skills? Included in this basket is a $100 gift certificate, beautiful totebag, and sticker

Senior Pictures by Bear Tortorello
$75

Starting bid

A 60–90 minute professional photography session tailored to your vision. Perfect for portraits, families, pets, or any style you desire. The session may take place at any location within 30 minutes of Saint Paul. There are no limits on outfit changes or group size, allowing for a relaxed and fully customized experience. Session timing will be scheduled based on optimal lighting conditions to ensure the highest-quality images.

Instagram photography account: bear.t.photography

A Glimpse at Bear’s Portfolio:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zLItc2pJlUI9dTviOuPZpdoupz-_oF35

WA Frost Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to local favorite: WA Frost! Dreaming of when their twinkly light patio will be open? This is your chance!

10 hours of digital marketing support
$400

Starting bid

Yes and Yes Digital Marketing. 10 hours of digital marketing support for your business or organization! From launch and content strategy to sales pages, emails, and social posts, Yes and Yes will clarify your message and get it out into the world. Includes Canva-level graphic design, content repurposing, Pinterest support, and hands-on help de-complicating what’s holding you back. Clients include authors, politicians, coaches, consultants, and 7- and 8-figure businesses. Worth $2,000 https://www.yesandyes.org/services

Punch Pizza $30 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Make it a pizza night! Use this $30 gift card for local favorite!

Electric toothbrush and teeth whitening kit
$200

Starting bid

Looking to whiten your smile and ensure healthy teeth and gums? Lakeside Orthodontics has you covered!

Lakeside Orthodontics gift basket--$1000 Coupon included!
$400

Starting bid

$1000 coupon off orthodontic services (yes $1000!) at Lakeside Orthodontics and gift basket which includes, T-shirt Adult Large, T-shirt Kids Large/ White "Brace Yourself", Fleece Blanket, tooth timer, Tote, clip on book light, Hat, Color-changing cup, Fidget stress ball, multi Flav. chap sticks 6, Bubbles, mini note book, Pens, Pencils, and mints. A $1500+ value!


$100 Gift Card from Mississippi Market
$80

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card from local grocery co-op! Know someone who could use a bit of care? A perfect gift!


Mischief $25 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Are you looking to make some mischief? We got you covered with this $25 gift card!

Authentic MN Wild Hockey Puck Signed by Brock Faber!
$75

Starting bid

Authentic Minnesota Wild hockey puck autographed by Brock Faber. Letter of authenticity included.

Customized, homemade cake
$40

Starting bid

Board member and cake-baker extraordinaire, Emily Kahnert will make a customized cake for your next celebration.

Free Trapeze Class and Adult T-shirt
$30

Starting bid

Do you have a budding trapeze artist? Interested in learning a new skill? Coupon for a free class at Twin Cities Trapeze Center with charming t-shirt!

Mall of America Gift Basket
$450

Starting bid

Mall of America Extravagenza! 4 unlimited ride wristband passes to Nickelodeon, 4 passes to Moose Mountain or Rock of Ages Blacklite Minigolf, 4 passes to Crayola Experience, 4 passes to Sea Life Aquarium, Mall of America coupon book, adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, cup, children's cup, reusable bag, hat, plush, activity book, Nickelodeon toy (2). Valued at $634

2 hours of babysitting
$30

Starting bid

Iliana Nedich is Babysitter certified, CPR certified, Epipen certified, Narcan certified and will provide 2 hours of child care.

Serenade from the Descendants Soundtrack item
Serenade from the Descendants Soundtrack
$10

Starting bid

Serenade from Finn, Jude, Eloise, Rin, and Lux featuring the Descendants Soundtrack.

Haircut
$18

Starting bid

Coralina Parmar will provide a haircut by appointment. Color services not included.

Artist rendering of house
$50

Starting bid

Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 1 of 3.

Artist rendering of house
$50

Starting bid

Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 2 of 3.

Artist rendering of house
$50

Starting bid

Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 3 of 3.

Small commissioned piece
$40

Starting bid

Small commissioned piece created by the paint crew of Mamma Mia! Bring the magic to your house!

Instrumental Serenade
$30

Starting bid

Bring the CHS pit to your next celebration for a serenade of a special someone!

