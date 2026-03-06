Hosted by

Saint Peter Claver Parish

About this event

Sales closed

Saint Peter Claver School 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5670 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063, USA

Brock Nelson Game Used Hockey Stick item
Brock Nelson Game Used Hockey Stick item
Brock Nelson Game Used Hockey Stick
$75

Starting bid

This autographed stick was used by Brock Nelson for one of the Colorado Avalanche games of the 2025-26 season. It is a Left handed Bauer with NELSON on the shaft.

Stanley, Starbucks & Shopping Spree! item
Stanley, Starbucks & Shopping Spree!
$25

Starting bid

Stay hydrated, caffeinated, and ready to shop! This fun and practical bundle includes:

·         Stanley H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

·         $25 Marshalls gift card

·         $25 Starbucks gift card

·         $25 Target gift card

·         Velvet Vanilla scented hand sanitizer

Perfect for a day of shopping, sipping, and treating yourself! Value: $115

3. “Good Times and Good Eats” - Cronies Basket item
3. “Good Times and Good Eats” - Cronies Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to kick back, relax, and enjoy the laid-back vibes of one of your favorite local hangouts—Cronies Restaurant! This basket includes:

·         $25 Cronies gift card

·         Cronies sweatshirt (size XL)

·         Cronies trucker hat

·         Thirsty hot sauce

·         2 schooner glasses

·         2 local craft beers

Pro tip: Schooner glasses straight from the freezer is THE best way to enjoy a beverage!

Value: $125

Family Movie Night item
Family Movie Night
$50

Starting bid

Make your Friday nights Family Movie Nights! Everything you need for a cozy night in filled with fun, food, and your favorite films. This basket includes:

  • $50 Toppers Pizza gift card
  • $25 Amazon gift card
  • 2 boxes of popcorn (kettle corn & butter)
  • 4 popcorn seasonings (kettle corn, butter, nacho cheddar, white cheddar)
  • Assorted movie candy

Value: $110

Spa Day item
Spa Day
$75

Starting bid

YMCA item
YMCA
$75

Starting bid

Grammy Museum item
Grammy Museum
$50

Starting bid

Laser Tag item
Laser Tag
$50

Starting bid

Totally Target item
Totally Target
$50

Starting bid

Dave & Busters item
Dave & Busters
$50

Starting bid

Necklace item
Necklace item
Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Motivate Cycle Club item
Motivate Cycle Club
$50

Starting bid

Pasadena Play House item
Pasadena Play House
$75

Starting bid

STEM item
STEM
$20

Starting bid

Mom's Favorites item
Mom's Favorites
$50

Starting bid

Simi Aquatics item
Simi Aquatics
$100

Starting bid

101 Escape Room item
101 Escape Room
$75

Starting bid

Culture and Cravings item
Culture and Cravings
$75

Starting bid

Skate, Snack and Sweet Treats item
Skate, Snack and Sweet Treats
$50

Starting bid

Margarita Night Fiesta item
Margarita Night Fiesta
$20

Starting bid

Westlake Village Inn item
Westlake Village Inn
$100

Starting bid

Skyzone item
Skyzone
$50

Starting bid

Pacific Park Pier Santa Monica item
Pacific Park Pier Santa Monica
$75

Starting bid

Cultural Arts Center & Larsens item
Cultural Arts Center & Larsens
$75

Starting bid

Family Regal Movie Night & Treats item
Family Regal Movie Night & Treats
$50

Starting bid

Monster Truck Maddness item
Monster Truck Maddness
$20

Starting bid

Makenna Madness item
Makenna Madness
$50

Starting bid

Huntington Library & Lazy Dog item
Huntington Library & Lazy Dog
$50

Starting bid

Dinner with Firefighter item
Dinner with Firefighter
$20

Starting bid

75 item
75
$10

Starting bid

Mom's Favorites item
Mom's Favorites
$50

Starting bid

Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$50

Starting bid

Moorpark Teaching Zoo Family Membership item
Moorpark Teaching Zoo Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Adventure City Buena Park item
Adventure City Buena Park
$10

Starting bid

Harley's Bowling item
Harley's Bowling
$10

Starting bid

Waypoint Cafe & Golf N' Stuff item
Waypoint Cafe & Golf N' Stuff
$10

Starting bid

Coming Soon...
$10

Starting bid

Chiropractic Health Center item
Chiropractic Health Center
$10

Starting bid

Hollywood Wax Museum Experience item
Hollywood Wax Museum Experience
$10

Starting bid

St Peter Claver Bingo Basket item
St Peter Claver Bingo Basket
$10

Starting bid

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$30

Starting bid

Oak Park Dentistry item
Oak Park Dentistry
$10

Starting bid

Mighty Axe item
Mighty Axe
$10

Starting bid

Golf N' Stuff & Yolandas item
Golf N' Stuff & Yolandas
$10

Starting bid

Rejoice item
Rejoice
$10

Starting bid

MB2 & Yardhouse item
MB2 & Yardhouse
$10

Starting bid

Underwood Family Farms item
Underwood Family Farms
$10

Starting bid

Moxi Museum item
Moxi Museum
$10

Starting bid

Circle Necklace item
Circle Necklace item
Circle Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Harleys Bowl item
Harleys Bowl
$10

Starting bid

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