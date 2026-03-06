Saint Peter Claver School 2026 Silent Auction

Get ready to kick back, relax, and enjoy the laid-back vibes of one of your favorite local hangouts—Cronies Restaurant! This basket includes:

· $25 Cronies gift card

· Cronies sweatshirt (size XL)

· Cronies trucker hat

· Thirsty hot sauce

· 2 schooner glasses

· 2 local craft beers

Pro tip: Schooner glasses straight from the freezer is THE best way to enjoy a beverage!

Value: $125