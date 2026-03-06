Saint Peter Claver School 2026 Silent Auction

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This autographed stick was used by Brock Nelson for one of the Colorado Avalanche games of the 2025-26 season. It is a Left handed Bauer with NELSON on the shaft.
Starting bid
Stay hydrated, caffeinated, and ready to shop! This fun and practical bundle includes:
· Stanley H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
· $25 Marshalls gift card
· $25 Starbucks gift card
· $25 Target gift card
· Velvet Vanilla scented hand sanitizer
Perfect for a day of shopping, sipping, and treating yourself! Value: $115
Starting bid
Get ready to kick back, relax, and enjoy the laid-back vibes of one of your favorite local hangouts—Cronies Restaurant! This basket includes:
· $25 Cronies gift card
· Cronies sweatshirt (size XL)
· Cronies trucker hat
· Thirsty hot sauce
· 2 schooner glasses
· 2 local craft beers
Pro tip: Schooner glasses straight from the freezer is THE best way to enjoy a beverage!
Value: $125
Starting bid
Make your Friday nights Family Movie Nights! Everything you need for a cozy night in filled with fun, food, and your favorite films. This basket includes:
Value: $110
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